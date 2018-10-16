Discover treasure troves in the Southland with Hoffy Tours
Bill Hoffman of Hoffy Tours will lead a group of Lagunans on their next adventure, a King Tut Tour, on Saturday, Nov 17.
“This is our last chance to see 60 new artifacts from a stunning exhibit from gold jewelry and exquisite furniture and learn the story of the incredible discovery of King Tut’s tomb almost 100 years ago,” Hoffy Tours founder Bill Hoffman said.
“The IMAX film ‘Mysteries of Egypt’ is exquisite, and you will love the renovated California Science Center near USC,” Hoffman continued. “There’s so much to see – the Space Shuttle, the Rose Garden, and Natural History Museum. This is the best of LA.”
Hoffy Tours will also host the Mission San Juan Capistrano & Los Rios Historic District Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Dec 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Sometimes the best things are near your own backyard. If you haven’t been to Mission San Juan Capistrano lately, you will love the new exhibits and beautiful landscaping,” Hoffman said. “See Serra Chapel, the Old Stone Church, the Sacred Garden, and relearn your California History. Then, go with Hoffy to gorgeous Los Rios for a team scavenger hunt where you will discover secrets of the oldest neighborhood in California. Prizes of course and great for families and kids.”
On Saturday, Jan 12, Hoffy Tours will tour the Broad Museum, San Antonio Winery, and Olvera Street Discovery Walk.
“I started Hoffy Tours, LLC in 2012 because I love teaching, and wanted to show people the most beautiful and interesting places that cities have to offer. I’m proud to say that since then I’ve given over 300 tours and have devised 71 different tours,” said Hoffman.
“It’s amazing to me how much there is to explore in Southern California. It may be the most diverse and interesting region in the world,” Hoffman added.
For more information about Hoffy Tours or to book a tour, call Hoffman at (949) 246-4548, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or sign up at www.hoffytours.com.