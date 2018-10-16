Where’s Maggi – the answers!

This hanging sculptural fish has been caught by just a couple of our readers. Maggi spotted it, and asked where – John Walker and Pat Carpenter answered.

It’s on Ocean Avenue, right downtown! (Near Third Street, to be more specific.) 

Go find it. It’s really a nice piece of local art.

Thanks for knowing Maggi’s whereabouts. There will be another photo mystery coming up on Friday. Stay tuned.

Wheres Maggi 10 16 18

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Maggi

Maggi stumped a few people with this one – located on Ocean Avenue 