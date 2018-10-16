Elev8 spotlights kids charities at local skimboarding events
Elev8 recently finished the year with “Oktoberfest” at the Balboa Pier presented by Exile Skimboards, on September 29 and 30. Elev8 spotlighted a new charity at the event, Childhelp. Eighteen children attended the event, along with their group supervisors.
Skimboarder Lucas Fink catching some epic waves at Oktoberfest
The surf was 5 to 7 feet, and the pros put on an epic show. The children were provided with backpacks, hats, hoodies, food, and a great time. All of the children had a great time, had opportunities to meet and hang out with the pros, and some even braved the 7-foot shore break.
Although Elev8 does give a portion of every sale to these charities, their passion is to get these children outside, give them new experiences, and show them that there’s hope. This is what Elev8 stands for.
Kids having a great time at the local skimboarding events
The World Championships of Skimboarding, also known as The Vic – took place August 18 and 19 at Aliso Beach in Laguna. The event brought many spectators from all walks of life to take in the event, however, the effects of the contest are still being felt from a charitable standpoint. Elev8 Industries co-hosted the event specifically to generate awareness for “At Risk” children.
The Vic has been one of the events Elev8 brings children down to experience over the last two years. Some of these children rarely get out to do things, let alone to see the ocean.
This year, multiple children from the CASA organization were invited to attend the event. Elev8 provided hats, shirts, goodie bags, food, and drinks for the children and their advocates. These children enjoyed taking in the event, meeting the pro athletes, wearing their new gear, and one even tested his skills skimboarding for the first time.
Elev8’s partnered charity “Court Appointed Specialist Advocates” (CASA) was also on the sand both days to educate spectators on CASA’s mission in hopes to generate awareness for the cause. Over the span of the weekend, five individuals expressed interest in becoming an “Advocate” for a child.
Elev8 spotlights Childhelp, an organization that helps children affected by child abuse and neglect
Elev8 is an active wear apparel company that gives a portion of every sale to one of its partnered charities upon checkout. In addition to giving a portion of every sale, Elev8 also hosts events throughout the year to give these children considered “At Risk” the opportunity to do things they never have done before.
Learn more about Elev8 at www.GoElev8.com. More information about CASA can be found at www.CasaOC.organd Childhelp at www.Childhelp.org.