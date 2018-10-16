Even a rainy Saturday doesn’t halt the 2nd Annual Citywide CERT Exercise at The Ranch
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
The 2nd Annual Citywide CERT Exercise is a refresher training exercise for existing CERT members in Laguna Beach
Click on photo for larger image
Courtesy of Jordan Villwock, LBPD
There are currently over 300 active members, including Laguna Beach Unified School District trained individuals. The drill served as the ‘final exam’ for approximately 30 newly trained students who completed this year’s CERT class that began Sept 20.
Click on photo for larger image
Courtesy of Jordan Villwock, LBPD
CERT drills such as this are organized by trained CERT members like Mike Mitchell (seen here) with advice and assistance from the Emergency Operations Coordinator, Jordan Villwock, LBPD, and LBFD
Click on photo for larger image
Courtesy of Jordan Villwock, LBPD
Participants practiced search and rescue/fire suppression, cribbing, triage and medical skills, and radio communications in teams of approximately 15 people, each under the direction of Incident Command officers assigned duties similar to those used at actual disaster scenes