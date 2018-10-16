Even a rainy Saturday doesn’t halt the 2nd Annual Citywide CERT Exercise at The Ranch

The 2nd Annual Citywide CERT Exercise is a refresher training exercise for existing CERT members in Laguna Beach

There are currently over 300 active members, including Laguna Beach Unified School District trained individuals. The drill served as the ‘final exam’ for approximately 30 newly trained students who completed this year’s CERT class that began Sept 20.

CERT drills such as this are organized by trained CERT members like Mike Mitchell (seen here) with advice and assistance from the Emergency Operations Coordinator, Jordan Villwock, LBPD, and LBFD

Participants practiced search and rescue/fire suppression, cribbing, triage and medical skills, and radio communications in teams of approximately 15 people, each under the direction of Incident Command officers assigned duties similar to those used at actual disaster scenes