First We Surf, Then We Eat: recipes from a lifetime of surf travel by Jim Kempton
By LAURA BUCKLE
On Sunday, Oct 14, I had the pleasure of attending a book signing at Laguna Beach Book Store for Jim Kempton’ s new book, “First We Surf, Then We Eat,” recipes from a lifetime of surf travel.
Kempton is a name known to every surfer; he became editor of Surfer Magazine in 1978 and served in the position for five years, during the magazine’s most impactful period. Since then, he’s worked at TransWorld Publishing as a publisher and editor, as well as on the Quicksilver Crossing project, which was a boat that searched the world for the best surf breaks. He currently serves as the president of the California Surf Museum.
First We Surf, Then We Eat features more than 75 recipes from across the globe, many with accompanying stories from Kempton’s travels to that region. “This book has recipes that I discovered over 30 years ago,” says Jim. “Through a lot of luck and quick thinking, I’ve been able to make a living through the three things I enjoy the most: Surfing, traveling and cooking. In a certain way I’ve been working on this book all my life. I’ve had the privilege of visiting forty countries, surf in most of them, and collect a lifetime of recipes and adventures”.”
Jim’s goal when writing this book was to offer a variety of delicious recipes that all relate to his surf travels and surf culture. The recipes are easy to follow, distinctive and for the most part incredibly healthy. In the forward of the book, written by Chef Raphael Lunetta of Lunetta restaurant in Santa Monica, he explains that as surfing has evolved, we’ve come to learn about the essential connection between diet and performance.
First We Surf, and Then We Eat features recipes from six continents and range from simple to exotic. There are a variety of dishes including vegetarian, fish, meat, poultry and drinks, all of which are accompanied by a story of their origin. And boy, does Jim have some stories from nuclear typhoons in Guam (where he was born) to sketchy landings in St Barts. I won’t spoil it for you, but to quote a line from the book, “They say you’re too close if you can see the whites of their eyes…”
Submitted photo
Jim Kempton
The book itself is so beautifully put together, with delicious food images and iconic surf breaks featured throughout. In every chapter, you will find places worth visiting, people worth knowing and surf worth travelling. Jim also introduces the reader to various restaurants he loves to visit as he travels.
I asked him what was his favorite place to eat in Laguna Beach is, and he replied that back in the day it was Cafe Zoolu and Dizz’s, whereas now he likes La Sirena Grill for its modern cleanness.
Jim’s stories are personal and without even meeting him, you are convinced by the end of the book that you’ve known him your whole life. Meeting him was an absolute pleasure. He is an intelligent personable guy who could distinguish my “Manchester” accent, instead of referring to me as “being from London” and that always gains points for me (ha ha)! The book in inspiring, and although I am no surfer, his stories words and travel make me wish I was.
I want to finish this with my favorite paragraph from the book:
“Both the food and waves we love to devour are a transfer of energy into our bodies and souls. All energy in the physical universe moves in waves. Light waves, sound waves, radio waves, heat waves, ocean waves – waves of joy, waves of power, waves of pleasure. And there is only one place where humans actually experience this transfer of wave energy; while riding an ocean swell as it sweeps onto the shore. Surfing is a sensation of supreme pleasure that is impervious to explanation. It is physics at a level indecipherable to the uninitiated. Surfers call it ‘stoke.’”
I encourage you to all buy this book and add some ‘stoke’ to your plate.
First We Surf, Then We Eat is available at Laguna Beach Books at 1200 S Coast Hwy.