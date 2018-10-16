Business owners in flood zone encouraged to take part in reminder of 2010 Laguna Beach flood on Oct 22

In an ongoing effort to make sure the owners of businesses located in the flood zone and their employees know how to install flood protection devices, the City of Laguna Beach is encouraging participation in the upcoming 6th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day on Monday, Oct 22.

Submitted photo

Reminder of the 2010 flood in Laguna

All people employed to work in a business located within areas of special flood hazards are requested to be trained by the business owner on how to install the flood prevention devices and also be provided a copy of the flood contingency measures plan. This is an annual, voluntary emergency preparedness training event encouraged by FEMA that is held each year on the fourth Monday in October.

“In a flood emergency, it is imperative that business owners and their employees located in the flood zone know how to install their flood protection devices,” said Laguna Beach Director of Community Development Greg Pfost. “This practice installation day is simple training that can make all of the difference in a flood emergency.”

For more information on the 6th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day, contact the City of Laguna Beach Code Enforcement Office at (949) 497-0301.

PMMC Distance Learning Program makes its way to Boston Children’s Hospital

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) hosted its 6th “Healing Seals” Distance Learning Program this past Tuesday with Boston Children’s Hospital. This is the third hospital PMMC has worked with through collaboration with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and its Seacrest Studios.

Healing Seals is a live interactive program with pediatric hospitals throughout the United States, providing entertaining and educational opportunities for sick and hospitalized children currently undergoing treatment to enhance their lives and support the healing process. It is donor funded and provided at no cost to the hospital.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Seeing recovered animals return to a normal life at sea may provide a sense of hope for children

A web conferencing platform connects the children to a Marine Mammal Rescue Specialist and PMMC’s animals in real time. The children are able to draw parallels from the rehabilitation process the marine mammal patients are undergoing at PMMC’s hospital. Seeing recovered animals return to a normal life at sea may provide a sense of hope that the children can draw upon and realize they can accomplish the same. Throughout their virtual visit, children explore concepts in marine science, marine and fresh water conservation as well as science careers.

This initiative was originally piloted locally with Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in 2016 and has since gained a lot of interest. Last month, the organization worked with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The Boston Children’s Hospital is scheduled for another program in November, and plans are in the works with hospitals in Texas and Arizona.

“Given today’s technology, we have the opportunity to expand our unique animal care and conservation programs outside of our local geographic area. Seeing animals going through similar recovery processes sends such a positive message to these children and their families.” said Kirsten Donald, Director of Education at PMMC.

“One mom was in the Pediatric ICU waiting room and she made a point to come down to tell me what a nice distraction it was to have something else to focus on – while her child was in surgery,” said Ryan Seacrest Studios.

Healing Seals grew out of PMMC’s distance learning program for school classrooms. For more information on these programs, contact Kirsten Donald at kdonald@pacificmmc.org.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Ocean Institute to welcome a traditonal Polynesian Voyaging Canoe

A Hikianalia canoe will make stop in Dana Point after an estimated 2,500-mile voyage across the Pacific to California. Ocean Institute looks forward to the much anticipated arrival of Polynesian sailing vessel, Hikianalia, which launched from Hawaii in early August. The visit to Dana Point October 23 - 28 comes as part of the Alahula Kai o Maleka California Voyage, an estimated 2,800-mile voyage across the Pacific to California.

The voyage, presented by the Polynesian Voyaging Society, will continue the Mālama Honua campaign to inspire action toward an environmentally and culturally thriving world. The wind and solar-powered canoe, which is captained and navigated by next-generation voyaging leaders, carries a message about the critical need to address climate change by demonstrating the value of nature, the oceans, and indigenous knowledge.

Submitted photo

After a 2,800-mile voyage across the Pacific from Hawaii, a traditonal Polynesian Voyaging Canoe to reach the Ocean Institute Oct 23 - 28

“We’re very grateful to be part of such a meaningful and impactful event that centers around delivering education about protecting and preserving the ocean.” said Dan Pingaro, CEO and President of Ocean Institute. “The Hikianalia Voyage and its purpose is congruent to Ocean Institute’s mission, so it made sense for us to welcome the opportunity to share this exciting experience with the community.”

Hikianalia is the Hawaiian name for the star also known as Spica which rises in Hawaii and is the brightest star in the constellation of Virgo. The 72-foot canoe Hikianalia is a modern Polynesian voyaging canoe that uses sustainable solar and wind energy to combine the latest ecological technology with the heritage of the voyaging tradition.

Laguna Art Museum presents “One Hour/One Painting” with critic Peter Clothier Oct 25

On Wednesday, Oct 25 at 7 p.m., author and critic Peter Clothier invites participants to spend a full hour in front of a single work of art during Laguna Art Museum’s “One Hour/One Painting” event.

Photo from LAM website

Author and critic Peter Clothier invites art enthusiasts to “One Hour/One Painting” at LAM October 25

Advance tickets are recommended and admission is included with museum admission for “One Night/One Painting.”

For more information about “One Night/One Painting,” (949) call 494-8971 ext. 203 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Fitness Hike

Thurs, Oct 18

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (571-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Remember: This hike is strenuous and fast-paced. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile. Please arrive 15 minutes early. Please wear hiking shoes and bring plenty of water. Ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (20101 Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, Oct 20

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at this habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Meet at the Big Bend staging area. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission form. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Geology Hike

Sun, Oct 21

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this 4-mile geology hike (600-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. Hike through the oak-filled woodland of Wood Canyon and continue to the park’s highest peak. The group will pass by rock formations that tell of ancient floods, landslides and the building of a great shell-filled limestone reef. This hike is not for beginners! Bring water, hiking shoes (hiking poles suggested), snacks, the field guides of your choice, and a sense of adventure! For mages 15 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Discovery Hike

Wed, Oct 24

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 17

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Coastal Geology Walk

Sat, Oct 20

10 a.m. – Noon

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour along the coastal section of the park. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at stoplight “Los Trancos”). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Nature Hike

Sun, Oct 21

9 a.m.

Autumn is a lovely season to hike in the park and learn about the local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Historic District Walking Tour

Sun, Oct 21

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former lifelong resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.