Friday’s lightning storm: flashes of white in the night
Photo by Christian Newton
“What color is lightning?” (Ray Bradbury…Something Wicked This Way Comes)
Lightning traveling through open air emits white light, but can appear in different colors depending on local atmospheric conditions. Distant lightning can appear red or orange the same way the setting sun does, due to moisture, haze or dust in the lower levels of the atmosphere.
Photo by Marielena Verdugo
Lightning doesn’t strike the ocean as much as land, but when it does, it spreads out over the water, which acts as a conductor. It can hit boats that are nearby, and electrocute fish that are near the surface.