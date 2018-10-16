Get prepared for an emergency and get a free pumpkin this Thursday
The Orange County Health Care Agency, City of Irvine, and seven South Orange County cities including Laguna Beach will be exercising a Point of Dispensing (POD) emergency preparedness event at the Great Park in Irvine this Thursday, Oct 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. The exercise will include practicing the distribution of an item, which could be water, food, or medicine. For this exercise, the organizers will be distributing a pumpkin to all attendees.
If a widespread disease or other disaster were to occur, it may be necessary for local health departments and cities to activate PODs to distribute vaccinations, medicines, or other commodities to a large number of people.
“This multi-city POD is a great opportunity for Laguna Beach residents to help the Health Care Agency exercise our capabilities to distribute a commodity in an emergency scenario; come by and get a pumpkin!” said Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock.
The Great Park POD exercise will offer both a walk-up and a drive-through option. During the event, participants will be directed through the exercise by local police and fire authorities and will be asked to complete a brief intake form, proceed to a nurse or nursing student who will distribute exercise materials, then be directed through the exit.
Participants will receive a commemorative tote bag, local emergency planning materials, information about the AlertOC emergency notification system, and a pumpkin.
For more information about this one-day event, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/PODEvent.