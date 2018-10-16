Happy Birthday, KX 93.5, you turned six yesterday!
Founder Tyler Russell would like to extend his gratitude to the thousands of community members, hundreds of volunteers, and dozens of staff that have made this station what it is over the last half-decade.
“It’s the many parts of a whole that make this station special – not just one voice or one show,” he says.
Hear Tyler’s thoughts on the last six years in Laguna in his on-air tribute at www.kx935.com/podcasts/kx-93-5s-sixth-birthday/.