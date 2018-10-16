Provenance Realty Group joins forces with Engel & Völkers
Elite international real estate powerhouse, Engel & Völkers, proudly welcomes Provenance Realty Group to the team. After serving Laguna Beach for over three years as an independent residential real estate brokerage focusing on luxury home sales, Provenance Realty Group has joined forces with the long-standing, European based luxury lifestyle brand.
In Laguna Beach and much of affluent coastal Orange County, a large percentage of home sales are to international buyers and the numbers are only increasing. Engel & Völkers prides itself on its vast network of storefront real estate shops that feature properties from all over the world, with a consistent look, feel and high level of service.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Chris Guziak is excited to begin the next chapter with Engel & Völkers
“The allegiance with Engel & Völkers will provide an enormous boost in international marketing to our agents,” said Chris Guziak, Founder and President of Provenance Realty. “The firm is established as a luxury brand worldwide. With offices in over 30 countries, Engel & Völkers has a true global presence, offering first-degree access to a channel that other US real estate firms are only beginning to explore.”
As the real estate industry continues to change, Guziak is excited to begin the next chapter for Provenance Realty under the Engel & Völkers umbrella. With over 30 years of sales, marketing and management experience, assisting hundreds of clients buying and selling luxury properties, Guziak preceded his real estate career with a successful 18 years in the technology field.
“We also took a very close look at Engel & Völkers’ technology platform. In addition to syndicating to all the standard channels that many brokerages use, Engel & Völkers goes a step beyond, propagating to the market-leading luxury real estate websites in their native languages – another benefit that sets the brand apart,” adds Guziak. “To cap it off, Engel & Völkers is a lifestyle brand, not just a real estate brand. The firm also brokers yachts, aircrafts, resorts and commercial properties all over the world,” he says.
“We are thrilled to have Chris and his team on board – he brings a wonderful sense of leadership and an added wealth of knowledge,” says Lisa Mackey, Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Laguna Beach. “We look forward to the incredible opportunities our alliance will bring for our shop as a whole.”
Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation
For more information, contact Lisa Mackey at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Engel & Völkers is located at 312 Ocean Ave.