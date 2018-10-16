Police Files
Wet roads, car severs power pole causing three-car injury collision in the Canyon
On Friday, Oct 12, at 10:15 p.m., LBPD officers and LBFD were dispatched to a rollover traffic collision on Laguna Canyon Road and SR 73 south, involving three vehicles and resulting in injuries.
“A Mitsubishi Lancer occupied with three males was traveling south on Laguna Canyon Road. The roadway was wet and the vehicle lost control and struck an Edison support pole. The pole was severed and landed across the roadway. The Mitsubishi rolled over and came to rest on its roof. The driver sustained a head injury and was transported to Mission Hospital Mission Viejo,” said LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock.
An Audi Q5 occupied with four females was traveling behind the Mitsubishi and struck the downed pole. The Audi sustained front end damage. All four passengers were uninjured.
Causing a chain reaction, a Nissan 300ZX occupied with one male was traveling behind the Audi and also struck the pole. The driver of the Nissan complained of neck and back pain and was transported to Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Laguna Canyon Road was closed between El Toro Road and SR 73 in both directions for approximately two hours. A Nixle Alert and Sigalert were issued. Edison responded and de-energized the electrical lines which caused power to be lost in the Club Laguna area for approximately four hours.
Suspected DUI crash causes bodily injury, sends victims to the hospital
On Saturday, Oct 13, at 3:17 p.m., LBPD and LBFD personnel responded to 1400 N Coast Highway for an injury traffic collision involving a black Jeep hitting a silver VW, allegedly while intoxicated, causing bodily injury.
“Upon the officer’s arrival, it was determined Wyatt Hume was driving while under the influence,” said LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock. “Hume was arrested for DUI and a traffic collision report was taken. Two occupants were transported to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach with complaints of pain.”
Wyatt Edmond Hume, 25, of Laguna Niguel, was arrested on suspicion of DUI with bodily injury and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.
Bail was set at $100,000.
Man allegedly gestures toward exposed privates
On Wednesday, Oct 10, at 5:42 p.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to Ocean Avenue, near Laguna Drug, in reference to a male subject allegedly exposing himself to passersby.
“The male was identified as Brian O’Connor, a local transient,” LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock said. “O’Connor [allegedly] approached two separate occupied vehicles and made hand motions towards his exposed penis.”
Brian Keith Michael O’Connor, 56, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for indecent exposure and transported to OCJ.
Bail was set at $500.
Locals beware: reports of identity theft, stolen mail and credit cards
On Saturday, Oct 13, at 2:39 a.m., LBPD conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Laguna Canyon Road on a 2007 BMW. During the stop numerous washed checks, identification belonging to others, and what appeared to be a large quantity of stolen mail from Riverside were found. The driver and passenger, Theresa Grace Delgado, 23, of Victorville, and Charles M. Finneran, 31, of San Bernardino, were arrested for identity theft.
Bail was set at $500 each.
On Wednesday, Oct 3, LBPD officers conducted a traffic stop on Coast Highway near Cleo Street, at 11:12 p.m. The vehicle was occupied by six subjects.
During the course of the investigation, officers located 40 fraudulent credit cards.
“Two of the subjects were arrested and the vehicle, which was a rental possibly rented with a fraudulent card, was impounded,” LBPD Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock said. “Detectives were notified and additional follow up will be needed. Both suspects were released until additional investigation is completed.”