Laguna Beach Live! presents special “Women of Song” tribute concert at The Montage Oct 23
Laguna Beach Live! will present Paying Tribute to the Incredible Women of Song on Tuesday, Oct 23. The concert will be held at the Montage Resort from 6 - 8 p.m. Acclaimed vocalist Jane Monhiet was recently confirmed to join the other very talented vocalists Maya Sykes and Olivia Kuiper Harris.
Submitted photo
Acclaimed vocalist Jane Monheit will pay tribute to legendary female artists
Together the vocalists will pay homage to legendary females whose voices and music are timeless – from Natalie Cole, to Peggy Lee, Aretha Franklin, and beyond. Backing up these amazing vocalists will be the Laguna Beach Live! All-Stars, led by renowned trumpeter Bison Watson.
VIP Tickets are $100 for preferred seating including your choice of one menu item that will be served at your table, $50 for Premium table seating and $30 for Standard theatre style chairs in rear.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and food and drinks are available for purchase in advance or at the time of the event. Parking is $5.
The Montage Resort is located at 30801 South Coast Hwy.
For more information, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call (949) 715-9713.