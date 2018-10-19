Lumberyard Restaurant celebrates 10 years on Thursday, Oct 25 with specials
One of Laguna Beach’s most beloved local restaurants welcomes the public to come help celebrate 10 years of serving Laguna’s fabulous community and to thank loyal patrons, friends, and family for their invaluable support.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
A Laguna favorite, Lumberyard will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Oct 25
Lumberyard will offer a special $10 lunch menu on Thursday, Oct 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then dinner will feature special menu items along with complimentary goodies with purchase throughout the night. Live music and drawings for gift cards will also be part of the celebration.
“We look forward to seeing you on October 25 as we raise a glass and toast our 10 years,” said the Redfearns.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Lumberyard will have specials to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and to thank its loyal patrons and the community for its success
Lumberyard Restaurant is located at 384 Forest Ave. For more information, please visit www.lblumberyard.com or call (949) 715-3900.