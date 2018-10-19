Sponsor a senior from Susi Q Senior Center to attend Age Well’s 29th Annual Seniors’ Prom
Age Well Senior Services, Orange County’s leading nonprofit provider of senior programs, services and resources, is asking for help by purchasing a ticket for a Laguna Beach senior to attend the Annual Age Well Seniors’ Prom fundraiser that benefits Meals on Wheels.
A night of dancing and dinner, “Harvest Moon” will take place on Sunday, Nov 4, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Irvine Marriott at 18000 Von Karman Ave in Irvine. Tickets are $55 each. Please call (949) 855-8033 to purchase tickets for seniors.
The Age Well Seniors’ Prom began in 1989 with the idea of giving the seniors at that time the senior prom they never had. Due to the World War II draft, a majority of the high school senior population did not have the opportunity to attend their classic experience. Thus, the Age Well Seniors’ Prom originated to recreate this opportunity and over the years has attracted many special guests including Betty White and Mickey Rooney.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Sponsor a senior from Susi Q to send to senior prom
“We are delighted to celebrate our 29th Annual Seniors’ Prom,” said Age Well’s CEO Steven Moyer. “This year’s event features the award-winning Side Street Strutters, who will provide an evening of Big Band Swing dancing. Along with dinner and raffle prizes the Prom is also an important fundraiser for us as the need for Meals on Wheels has grown significantly in the past few years.”
Free transportation is available from designated Age Well senior centers. The evening will also acknowledge the oldest woman and man crowned the Prom’s queen and king, respectively.
Sponsorships for the Seniors’ Prom are also available. For more information, contact Karen Armstrong, Administrative Assistant, at (949) 855-8033 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 3rd St. For more information, call (949) 715-5462.