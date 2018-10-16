Award-winning poet Phil Kaye performs at spoken word event at the Forum Theatre tonight
Award-winning poet Phil Kaye will perform work from his brand new book Date & Time – currently a #1 Amazon poetry bestseller – tonight (Tuesday, Oct 16) at 7 p.m. at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds. The event will be part of his worldwide tour.
Kaye is a Japanese-American poet whose work has been featured in settings ranging from NPR to the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, and viewed millions of times online. He has performed his original work in eighteen countries and was invited to open for His Holiness the Dalai Lama for the celebration of his 80th birthday.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Phil Kaye, poet
Kaye is also the co-director of Project VOICE, an organization that partners with schools to bring poetry to the classroom. He’s a National Poetry Slam finalist, and the two-time recipient of the National College Poetry Slam (CUPSI) award for “Pushing the Art Forward”, given for outstanding innovation in the art of performance poetry.
A former teacher of weekly poetry workshops in maximum security prisons, Phil was the head coordinator of Space in Prisons for the Arts and Creative Expression (SPACE). His book Date & Time was published in 2018 by Button Poetry.
LBHS spoken word artists will open the evening, along with local hoopster Haley Rovner, who will be giving one of her riveting performances.
General Admission is $10. Student Admission is $5
For tickets and more information, go to www.litlaguna.com.