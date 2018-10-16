Red Flag warning issued for Laguna Beach through 8 p.m. tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Orange County Coastal Zone effective through tonight (Tuesday) at 8 p.m. Sustained winds of 25 mph with gusts of 30+ mph are possible along with low humidity levels, creating this Red Flag Warning.
Santa Ana winds combined with low humidity make for Red Flag conditions
Fuels are predicted to dry quickly due to the Santa Ana winds and low humidity levels. An elevated sense of awareness is imperative during extreme weather conditions. Laguna Beach residents should take this time to evaluate their preparedness levels. Refer to the Ready! Set! Go! Program available on the Fire Department website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/fire.
Residents are encouraged to register for AlertOC, which is the City’s mass notification system, by going to www.alertoc.com and registering cell phone numbers, text numbers, and email addresses. To ensure you are contacted during a Red Flag Warning, register with the Nixle Red Flag group by texting “LBRedFlag” to 888-777.
During a Red Flag Warning, parking restrictions are implemented for the Diamond/Crestview Neighborhood. Any vehicles that are parked in marked parking spaces with a “red flag” painted in the center of the asphalt may be cited or towed.