Sapphire Laguna named premier underwriting sponsor of Taste of Laguna this Thursday
Chef Azmin Ghahreman, Chef of Sapphire Laguna, has announced that he will come on board as Premier Underwriting Sponsor of the 2018 Taste of Laguna to be held this Thursday, Oct 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Laguna Beach’s Festival of Arts Grounds.
Submitted photo
Chef Azmin of Sapphire Laguna will lead the way at this Thursday’s Taste of Laguna
Sapphire Culinary Group’s Sapphire Laguna, Sapphire Pantry, and Sapphire Catering will lead more than 30 local restaurants at this year’s open-air event with music and fun under the stars. More than 700 culinary enthusiasts are expected to attend this event to partake in the city’s best locally sourced, artisan influenced, internationally inspired, gluten-free or farm fresh dishes. The event will also showcase wineries, craft breweries, and master mixologists to ensure that guests are given a well-rounded culinary experience.
“From the people, to the landscape, we can’t think of a more beautiful community to be a part of than Laguna Beach, which has been home to Sapphire Laguna for more than a decade. Since its inception, Sapphire Culinary Group has grown to also include Sapphire Pantry, Sapphire Catering, Sapphire at School, and Sapphire at Work, so it only makes sense for us to lead Taste of Laguna as Premier Underwriting Sponsor,” said Chef Azmin Ghahreman. “It’s one of our favorite nights of the year and we are proud to partner with the Laguna Beach Chamber for this exciting event!”
Photo by Scott Brashier
Over 30 local restaurants will feature tasty food on Thursday
Terra Laguna will host a “Meet the Chef” VIP Reception at 5:30 p.m. at its beautifully remodeled restaurant located on the Festival Grounds and is generously donating the bar proceeds to the Laguna Beach Chamber. The Vintage VW Photo Booth Bus will be back, courtesy of 14 West Boutique Hotel, and the festivities will continue late night at the Taste of Laguna After Hours Party, hosted by Royal Hawaiian. Live DJ entertainment for the evening is sponsored by KX 93.5, and will feature live Music by Ken Garcia Band. The official event photographer is Tony Florez Photography.
“Taste of Laguna continues to evolve and impress,” said Meredith Dowling, Executive Director of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We are dedicated to seeing local business thrive, and promoting the culinary talent and creativity we have here in Laguna Beach to over 1,000 foodie fans from Orange County and beyond, is a fun and rewarding way to achieve that goal!”
Photo by Scott Brashier
Tommy Bahama will serve delicious bites on Thursday
Enjoy selections from favorite local Laguna Beach spots, including Jan’s Health Bar, K’ya, Kitchen in the Canyon, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Las Brisas, Lumberyard, Mozambique, Nick’s, Okura Sushi, Reunion Kitchen & Drink, Rooftop, Sapphire, Sergio’s Empanadas, Skyloft, Slice Pizza, South of Nick’s, Starfish Laguna, Terra Laguna Beach, The Cliff, The Grove on Forest, Three Seventy Common Kitchen + Drink, Ti Amo by il Barone, Tommy Bahama, Watermarc, and Whole Foods.
For more information and tickets, go to www.tasteoflagunabeach.com or call (949) 494-1018. VIP tickets are $150 and include admission to the VIP Reception at Terra Laguna, parking, admission to the After Hours Party, a drink ticket for the cash bar, raffle tickets, and a fun swag bag and lunch cooler. General admission tickets are $85 and include one raffle ticket, a fun lunch cooler, and entry to the event at 6 p.m. General Admission ticket holders can purchase admission to the After Hours Party separately for $15 on Eventbrite.