Special guest attends Laguna Beach Water District’s 9th Annual SmartScape Expo
Story by Cathy Frost
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
Rain! An unexpected yet welcomed guest of honor ushered in the Laguna Beach Water District’s 9th Annual SmartScape Expo this past Saturday. The irony of the much-needed liquid sunshine brought chuckles to the hosts, who quickly adapted some presentations to show various water collection techniques. A festive atmosphere enticed residents and visitors to browse the interesting booths and demonstrations.
“We invite the public to come and find out about water saving ways they can use in their house and outdoor irrigation and planting,” stated Andrea Miller, LBCWD. “We are hoping to spread different messages and show how to use water wisely.”
Click on photo for larger image
Rain didn’t deter attendees
Attendees had opportunities to receive free landscaping tips and consultations from design and irrigation professionals, such as Honey Girl Grows’ Robin Jones, who specializes in culinary, apiary, and pollinator garden design and tending for residential, commercial and resort clientele.
“Homeowners often don’t realize that edible landscapes can be designed into their property when they don’t have room for a dedicated kitchen garden,” advised Jones. Her pollinator expertise stems from her years of beekeeping, and she provided samples of her various award-winning honeys to visitors who stopped at her booth.
Other participants at the event provided expertise on waterwise gardening, designing and setting up irrigation systems for optimal water use, soil choice and plant selection. OC Succulents and California Greenhouses were on hand to provide attendees the opportunity to purchase California friendly plants.
Click on photo for larger image
Robin Jones of Honey Girl Grows
“I bought two little cactus, they were so cute!” exclaimed Tiffany. She was on her way home from the farmers’ market and stopped by to visit the expo. “This is such a great idea! It brings awareness to the community and it’s a nice set-up. I learned a lot.”
The Water District representatives were eager to inform residents of a new addition their online portal: Customers can now view their water consumption online at the “Smart Meter Dashboard” (go to www.lbcwd.com/customerconnect). Also on the Dashboard, customers can set up a “Leak Alert” to let them know if a leak is detected. Representatives were very informative about available rebates on water efficient devices and how to claim rebates.
“I have come every year to this event,” explained Mary Smith. “I pick up something new every year. It’s amazing how applying a few simple ideas makes a big difference. I have seen my water usage go down over the years.”
Click on photo for larger image
LBWD representatives happy with attendance
Water District representatives are pleased with the attendance growth over the years, “We get a diverse age group of attendees and we have seen a lot of repeat and new people every year,” stated Miller.
Plant focused arts and crafts were available to kids of all ages, and Laguna Beach Garden Club members were mingling around the craft tables to lend assistance and provide fun ideas. Free succulent clippings were also handed out by the Garden Club to help people start or supplement their drought-resistant gardens. Numerous other participants included the Laguna Beach Boy and Girls Club, Laguna Beach Girl Scouts, Laguna Canyon Foundation, UCCE Master Gardeners of Orange County.
Click on photo for larger image
Lots of free giveaways
The Expo also offered workshops throughout the day, including a composting class hosted by the OC Master Gardeners. Free compost was given away by the Master Gardeners.
There were many free giveaways provided by the participants. “I love all the free things I get every year,” expressed Mrs. Smith. “The Water Department hands out a free hose nozzle and shopping bag that I use all year. This year, they gave me a thing call a soil log and a Garden Club member helped me plant some of their free plants in this log. It was so much fun!”
Mrs. Smith’s sentiment was shared by every attendee interviewed as well as participants. It was a very successful and fun event hosted by Laguna’s Water District.