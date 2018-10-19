City Manager’s Updates
Thalia Street Partial Lane Closure – On Thursday, Oct 25, the Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) will have the southbound lane of Thalia partially closed between Wilson and Wendt Terrace from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a water service upgrade. A flagman stationed at the worksite will accommodate both directions of traffic. “No Parking” signs will be placed in the immediate construction area on Tuesday, Oct 23.
For questions, contact the LBCWD at (949) 494-1041.
3rd Street Lane Closure – On Tuesday, Oct 30, the Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) will have the downhill lane of 3rd Street hill closed between Mermaid Street and Park Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a water meter installation needed for the City landscaping of the planter boxes. Advance warning and traffic control measures will be in place along with a flagman stationed at Park Avenue as additional precaution.
For questions, contact the LBCWD at (949) 494-1041.
Animal Shelter Lift Station Upgrades to Meet Growing Demands – The City’s Water Quality Department and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) have collaborated to successfully upgrade the wastewater pumping facility that supports both the Animal Shelter and the PMMC. The upgrade to the station eliminates difficulties handling peak flow capacities, greatly improves reliability, and allows for superior monitoring of the station’s operations. The City Council and the PMMC Board of Directors split the cost of the facility upgrades.
Upcoming Community Meetings on Proposed Odor Elimination Project at Bluebird SOCWA Lift Station – The Water Quality Department will be holding a community meeting on Thursday, Oct 18 at 6 p.m. at the Bluebird SOCWA Lift Station (located at the end of Galen Drive near the corner of Calliope and Glenneyre Street) to discuss a project to eliminate the sewer odors at the “Glenneyre Dip.” To prevent odors, City Staff proposes to install a Biological Odor Control Unit, called the IBOx, at the Bluebird SOCWA Lift Station site. In addition to the new odor control facility, the project includes replacing the existing staircase from Glenneyre Street to Galen Drive and adding a decomposed granite path with guardrails around the lift station facility. The City is scheduled to present this plan to the Design Review Board on November 8. The public is encouraged to participate in these upcoming community meetings to learn more about the proposed project.
Upcoming Community Safety Event to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Laguna Beach Fire – A Community Safety Event commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the 1993 Laguna Beach Fire (which burned approximately 16,000 acres and destroyed or damaged over 400 homes in the City) will be held on Saturday, Oct 27, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Fire Station 1 (located at 505 Forest Avenue next to City Hall.) This community event will involve many of the City Departmentsthatplay an important role in providing emergency response to the City’s residents and visitors during and after a natural disaster. The event will feature informational booths, fire engine tours and tours of Fire Station 1, the Laguna Beach Fire Goats, information on the “Ready-Set-Go” home wildfire protection initiative, emergency information and resident resources, CERT program information and much more.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo from the archives
The devastation from the 1993 fire reminds us to get prepared for emergencies
Supervisory Leadership Institute Graduation – This week Sergeant Cota graduated from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute (SLI). SLI is an intensive leadership development program that is designed to stimulate personal growth, leadership, and ethical decision-making for California law enforcement front line supervisors. Congratulations Sergeant Cota.
Leaf Collection Program – The City’s annual Leaf Collection Program for 2018 has started and will run through February 28. During this period, residents may place unlimited amounts of tied bagged leaves at the curb next to their green waste cart.
Click here for more information.
Final Call for Cookie Recipes – The entry period for the Community Services Department’s second-annual Holiday Cookie Recipe Contest ends next Friday, Oct 26. Each participant is asked to submit their cookie recipe and the story behind their family’s recipe. The winner’s story and recipe will be published in the Winter 2019 Community Services brochure, to be mailed Citywide.
Entry forms are available online at https://goo.gl/forms/11NB1UMqT7PCXpy22 and at the front desk of the Community and Susi Q Center. For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304.