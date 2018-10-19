Barbara Diamond, local gem and legendary journalist, named Grand Marshal of 2019 Patriots Day Parade

Ed Hanke, Sandi Werthe and the Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade Committee announced on Friday that Stu News’ Barbara Diamond has been chosen as the 2019 Patriots Day Parade Grand Marshal on Saturday, March 2.

“We will be honoring Barbara and all of our other 2019 honorees on Saturday, February 2 at Seven7Seven for our annual “Honoree Brunch,” said Werthe. “We hope to have many of her friends and the community there!”

This is yet another honor bestowed on Barbara, doyenne of Stu News. On July 24 of this year, Mayor Kelly Boyd recognized Barbara with a proclamation stating, “The Laguna Beach City Council would like to recognize Barbara F. Diamond (BFD) for being a prominent, highly-respected and beloved Laguna Beach legend, resident and journalist.”

And everyone who knows her would emphasize the “beloved” part.

Barbara is such a powerful presence in Laguna, that in the proclamation, it also states that she “shall continue to have a ‘designated’ seat next to the Deputy City Clerk at all City Council meetings.”

Barbara grew up in the San Francisco area, studied journalism at Galileo High School in San Francisco, where she was the editor of the high school newspaper for three years, covered Wimbledon and was the Editor of “Inside Women’s Tennis,” the official publication for the Women’s Tennis Association, married the Executive Director of the Women’s Tennis Association, started her family and raised three wonderful sons in the Marin County area.

She moved to Laguna Beach and began working for the Orange County Register (the News Post) full-time from 1985 to 2000, and became an icon and trusted journalist at City Hall and the Police Department, reporting City information to the community, and joined Stu Saffer with the Coastline News, where she continued reporting for another decade when the paper was sold to the Los Angeles Times (the Coastline Pilot).

After taking some time off to be with her family, Barbara rejoined forces with Stu Saffer and Shaena Stabler in the summer of 2016, to write about “whatever she wanted to” and has been writing two stories every issue, two times per week, plus one column per week, ever since for Stu News Laguna.

To help future journalists realize their dreams, Barbara has generously sponsored a personal journalism scholarship to Laguna Beach High School students for decades, and continues to be a staple at all City Council and Planning Commission meetings, as well as community events.

The community can’t wait to see her fulfill her duty as Grand Marshal of the Patriots Day Parade on March 2.

“We are still working on choosing the other honorees,” Werthe said.

Ocean Institute granted 1 million dollars by the Sahm Family Foundation to establish shark education center

A leader in hands-on education in Orange County for more than forty years, Ocean Institute will introduce shark education to its inventory of popular school and public programs in order to enrich the lives of more children as a result of a 1 million dollar grant from the Sahm Family Foundation.

This grant will make it possible for Ocean Institute to renovate an existing waterfront building to feature a Horn shark touch tank, a shark nursery, and interactive

exhibits and artifacts related to sharks. The new Sahm Marine Education Center will provide hands-on, engaging educational experiences for students, teachers, parents and the general public that connect to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) principles.

“We could not be more excited to welcome sharks to our vast collection of marine life used to teach thousands of children each year, and we are honored to earn this leadership gift from the Sahm Family Foundation,” said Michael Torcaso, Ocean Institute’s board chairman.

“This is a significant investment into our waterfront campus both in terms of improving the utilization of our facilities and expanding our educational capacity,” said Dan Pingaro, chief executive officer of Ocean Institute. “Most importantly, we will enrich the educational experience for thousands of children each year because of this grant.”

The Sahm Family Foundation has made strategic grants into Ocean Institute in the past, and family members have participated firsthand in its programs. Planning is underway to open this new education facility in early 2020 if not sooner. “Our board of directors were motivated to make this grant to Ocean Institute because we know what is being taught on their campus every day, year after year. There is no question that Ocean Institute enriches the lives of thousands of children, and that was the single most important factor in awarding this grant,” stated Chris Sahm, president of the Sahm Family Foundation.

Horn sharks are native to California coastal waters and solidary predators feeding on hard-shelled mollusks, echinoderms, crustaceans and small fish. Horn sharks are harmless to humans. “We are excited to connect students with hands-on interactions with these fascinating creatures. Horn sharks are able to survive and breed in captivity, which provides us with an ideal opportunity to showcase their lifecycles, behaviors, and important role in our local ecosystem.

“Increased shark sightings in Southern California waters have stimulated curiosity and fear of these local predators. Providing public access to an innocuous member of the shark family is a safe and engaging way to educate students about all sharks,” stated Dr. Wendy Marshall, vice president of education for Ocean Institute.

To learn more or become a member, visit www.oceaninstitute.org.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, Oct 20

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at this habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Meet at the Big Bend staging area. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission form. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





Full Moon Hike

Wed, Oct 24

5 – 8 p.m.

Hike with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers as the sun sets and the moon rises over Laurel and Willow Canyons. This is an interpretive hike. Observe the changes as day turns to night. Learn about night wildlife. Hear the last bird songs. The terrain on this 4.7-mile hike (700-ft elevation gain) is steep, rocky and uneven. Participants should bring water, a snack, a flashlight and wear proper closed-toed hiking shoes, long pants and layers. For ages 15 and up with a signed waiver from parent. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area, Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Geology Hike

Sun, Oct 21

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this 4-mile geology hike (600-ft. elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. Hike through the oak-filled woodland of Wood Canyon and continue to the park’s highest peak. The group will pass by rock formations that tell of ancient floods, landslides and the building of a great shell-filled limestone reef. This hike is not for beginners! Bring water, hiking shoes (hiking poles suggested), snacks, the field guides of your choice, and a sense of adventure! For mages 15 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Discovery Hike

Wed, Oct 24

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Keep it Wild

Wed, Oct 24

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during a habitat restoration stewardship event in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. For questions, call (949) 497-8324. We will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Coastal Geology Walk

Sat, Oct 20

10 a.m. – Noon

Crystal Cove State Park is hosting a geology tour along the coastal section of the park. Visit several diverse and geologically outstanding sites which all display a story from a different geologic time. Meet at Los Trancos lot at the trailer (PCH turn inland at stoplight “Los Trancos”). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Family Nature Hike

Sun, Oct 21

9 a.m.

Autumn is a lovely season to hike in the park and learn about the local nature. Join park naturalists on a family nature hike at Crystal Cove State Park to learn about the plants and animals living in the park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Historic District Walking Tour

Sun, Oct 21

Noon – 2 p.m.

Take a walk through the renovated 12-acre Historic District at Crystal Cove State Park. Former lifelong resident Laura Davick will share stories about the colorful past of the Cove including the history, its rescue, and the plans for restoring the remaining 17 cottages. Park at Los Trancos parking lot then cross PCH at the signaled intersection and walk across the marked pathways and meet at the bluff top deck of the overnight rental check-in cottage. Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 24

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.