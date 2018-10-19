Police Files
Drunk male on beach arrested after allegedly harassing beachgoers
On Sunday, Oct 14, at 4:15 p.m., LBPD officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane, at Sleepy Hollow Beach, for an intoxicated male on the beach allegedly harassing other beachgoers.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “Officers contacted Kyle Blaker and could smell the heavy odor of alcohol on his breath and person. Blaker was obviously intoxicated. He was ultimately arrested for drunk in public and being resistive to the arrest. He was also charged with resisting arrest.”
Kyle James Blaker, 33, of Hawaii, was arrested for felony parole violation, disorderly conduct related to alcohol, and resisting arrest.
“Blaker was a challenge to get back to the police vehicles because he was unstable on his feet due to his intoxication level,” Sgt Cota said. “Officers also learned that Blaker was on parole so the charge of a parole violation was added.
No bail was set.
Repeat offender James Leis arrested at Main Beach by LBPD
According to Sgt Cota, on Tuesday, Oct 16, 9:47 a.m., “LBPD officers recognized local Laguna Beach transient James Leis, 29, who was hanging out on the cobblestones at Main Beach at the 100 block of N Coast Hwy. They also had knowledge he had a warrant for his arrest.”
Leis was contacted and taken into custody for a $10,000 drug related warrant.
According to Stu News Laguna records, Leis has been arrested 7 times by LBPD since May 1, 2018.
City’s local campaign sign placement regulations explained
City Community Information Officer Cassie Walder explained there is a daily effort by the City’s Code Enforcement Division to monitor public property in the City and remove campaign signs that are placed on public property.
Public property includes parks, medians, and the public right of way. Campaign signs posted on private property are allowed with the permission of the property owner. The theft or destruction of campaign signs is a crime and will be prosecuted.
“If you see signs placed in violation of the Municipal Code, please call the City’s Code Enforcement Division at (949) 497-0301, and it will investigate promptly,” Walder said. “Please do not attempt to rectify the situation yourself. Thank you for your cooperation.”
LBPD Sgt Jim Cota completes 8-month SLI program, sharpens leadership skills
Congratulations are in order for LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, who completed the Sherman Block Supervisor Leadership Institute (SLI) program this week.
Over the last eight months, Sgt Cota learned about the various qualities that encompass a strong leader. He was tasked with reading numerous books and completed countless assignments in order to sharpen his leadership qualities.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Pictured with facilitator Dave Smith, LBPD Sgt Jim Cota finishes SLI program
SLI is an intensive leadership development program that is designed to stimulate personal growth, leadership, and ethical decision-making for California law enforcement front line supervisors. LBPD lauds Sgt Cota for his ongoing efforts to bring excellence in every area to the community.
Pizza with a Cop: share pizza and conversation with LBPD, our amazing best in blue, on Oct 25
Join LBPD on Thursday, Oct 25, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., for LBPD’s first Pizza with a Cop event at zpizza, at 30822 Coast Hwy.
“Residents can stop by and receive a free slice or two of pizza and chat with police officers about any community concerns they may have. Pizza with a Cop is modeled after Coffee with a Cop,” said Community Services Officer Nikie Hernandez, City of Laguna Beach. “There are no agendas or speeches, just a chance to have pizza and conversation with the officers who keep our community safe. Come out and have a slice on us.”