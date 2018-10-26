This is a paid advertisement
Undergrounding is Fire Safety
Laguna Beach takes proactive step in preventing fires
This year has been the worst year for fires in California history, and the currently raging Mendocino Complex fire is the largest fire in our state’s history so far. Cities all over the state are now forming efforts to try and prevent or deal with existing fire hazards in their cities, hoping to avoid another devastating year of tragic and preventable losses due to fires. Laguna Beach is one of those cities.
As state, county and city officials start to dig into the facts, stats, causes and curses that have led to our scorched state in California now, there are many causes, almost all of which are our fault. Whether it’s from lack of action or too much action, our landscape is changing and our fire suppression efforts must evolve alongside the changes to our environment. Climate change has affected our weather and our land in numerous ways—with extreme weather conditions, higher temperatures and recurring droughts becoming the new normal.
Federal and state regulations over the last twenty years have reduced timber industry and forest management employment, taking away the larger responsibility to maintain the open spaces and forests of the state and putting it in the hands of cities and counties to which they belong, to try and keep a watchful eye on our forests and open spaces. With such drastic changes to our environment, and the life-threatening fire safety hazards that are already on our shoulders, there are very few things we can do to prevent another catastrophic fire from hitting Laguna Beach like in 1993. However, one of those things is to deal with the very old and deteriorating utility poles and power lines in a dense city area like Laguna Beach.
In 1993, a massive fire consumed 16,000 acres and destroyed or severely damaged over 400 homes, causing $528 million dollars in damage, within Laguna Beach, making it one of the largest fires losses in U.S. history. If you lived here at that time, you remember the awful panic that set in as the fire jumped from the canyon into Laguna Beach and Emerald Bay, burning at a rate of 100 acres per minute. It then destroyed homes in Canyon Acres, Mystic Hills, Boat Canyon, some of El Morro and Temple Hills too. The most frightening part of that catastrophe was the lack of power, and lack of emergency access to get out. When the utility poles are down, there is no power, no cellular reception, and no way to communicate with others outside of the area.
The solution that many California cities including San Diego, Palo Alto, Newport Beach, Anaheim and many more are considering to protect and preserve the city’s power and safety is undergrounding their utilities. Downed power lines can block emergency evacuation routes, and reduces the risk for fires caused by power lines.
The primary benefit of placing new or existing utility lines underground is to help prevent fire. Additionally, it reduces the frequency of outages, particularly those caused by storms, fires, or other harsh weather conditions. Undergrounding reduces the costs of post-storm or post-fire restoration of the electric system and reduces revenue losses for electric utilities resulting from these outages. Additionally, Undergrounding substantially reduces the costs of tree trimming and other vegetation management and damages to poles, power lines or power facilities caused by vehicle crashes. It also reduces the risk of the pubic coming in contact with live wires, which is a big issue in a pedestrian-friendly city like Laguna Beach.
The cost is high for an effort like this, but not as high as rebuilding a city after a fire, like after the 1993 fire. In an effort to make the undergrounding affordable, the city is proposing a one percent sales tax increase for 25 years, of which approximately two-thirds will be paid for by the more than six million visitors to the city each year leaving the city of Laguna Beach only one-third of the total cost to pay.
In Laguna’s past, the people in Laguna Beach have had to pay for similar projects and improvements to the city—this is no different. The biggest difference between those city investments and this one is the fact that our land, vegetation and preserved open spaces are more susceptible now more than ever to fires. Power lines and utility poles have caused at least six fires in Laguna Beach in the last 10 years. With constantly walking visitors, residents, and vulnerable plant life, undergrounding utilities seems like a thoughtful and resourceful investment for the longevity of Laguna Beach.
Measure P, Laguna Beach Utility Undergrounding and Fire Safety Measure, is on the November ballot for voters, and could bring some much-needed preventative aid to the “very high fire hazard severity zone” that is the city of Laguna Beach.
