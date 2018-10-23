LBHS Boys Varsity Water Polo captured weekend tournament
Story by Will Clark
Photos by Stacie Capobianco
Over the weekend, the LBHS Boys Varsity Water Polo team captured the Steve Pal Memorial Tournament title for the second consecutive year. After victories against Malibu, Clovis North, Beckman, and Palos Verdes, the Breakers faced off against Northwood High School of Irvine in the finals.
Will Clark sets up the play
Northwood jumped out to an early one-goal lead in the first quarter. Thanks to solid team defense and 13 saves from junior goalie Caden Capobianco, Northwood would only manage to find the back of the net three more times in the remainder of the match. Senior co-captains Colton Gregory and Will Clark paced the breakers with three goals apiece, followed by two goals from freshman Logan McCarroll.
The winning team
The Breakers (17-10) will look to follow up their tournament victory with a win against Huntington Beach (13-11) this Wednesday at the Corona del Mar Swimming Pool in their final regular season game of the year.