Discover treasure troves in the Southland with Hoffy Tours

Bill Hoffman of Hoffy Tours will lead a group of Lagunans on their next adventure, a King Tut Tour, on Saturday, Nov 17.

“This is our last chance to see 60 new artifacts from a stunning exhibit from gold jewelry and exquisite furniture and learn the story of the incredible discovery of King Tut’s tomb almost 100 years ago,” Hoffy Tours founder Bill Hoffman said.

“The IMAX film ‘Mysteries of Egypt’ is exquisite, and you will love the renovated California Science Center near USC,” Hoffman continued. “There’s so much to see – the Space Shuttle, the Rose Garden, and Natural History Museum. This is the best of LA.”

Hoffy Tours will also host the Mission San Juan Capistrano & Los Rios Historic District Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, Dec 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Sometimes the best things are near your own backyard. If you haven’t been to Mission San Juan Capistrano lately, you will love the new exhibits and beautiful landscaping,” Hoffman said. “See Serra Chapel, the Old Stone Church, the Sacred Garden, and relearn your California History. Then, go with Hoffy to gorgeous Los Rios for a team scavenger hunt where you will discover secrets of the oldest neighborhood in California. Prizes of course and great for families and kids.”

Hoffy Tours offers an exciting choice of adventures and experiences

On Saturday, Jan 12, Hoffy Tours will tour the Broad Museum, San Antonio Winery, and Olvera Street Discovery Walk.

“I started Hoffy Tours, LLC in 2012 because I love teaching, and wanted to show people the most beautiful and interesting places that cities have to offer. I’m proud to say that since then I’ve given over 300 tours and have devised 71 different tours,” said Hoffman.

“It’s amazing to me how much there is to explore in Southern California. It may be the most diverse and interesting region in the world,” Hoffman added.

For more information about Hoffy Tours or to book a tour, call Hoffman at (949) 246-4548, email bill@hoffytours.com or sign up at www.hoffytours.com.

PMMC will be closed for routine maintenance and improvements through Saturday

PMMC will be closed to visitors through Saturday, Oct 27. During this time, the nonprofit will be taking care of routine maintenance and improvements to the facility.

Part of the maintenance and upkeep of PMMC’s facility includes the re-coating of pools to fix chips and cracks, peeling paint, and other physical problems associated with PMMC’s patient pools. Exposed concrete in cracks can harbor bacteria and also leads to further peeling and chipping.

PMMC thanks the community for their patience during the closure days

It has been five years since the pools at PMMC have been resurfaced. Research has shown that darker colors can decrease eye problems in marine mammal patients. This is due to the fact that the sun reflects off the water and patient pools. As PMMC is always investigating their animals’ needs, they are taking the time now to both resurface the pools and change the color of the pools. These improvements are important to help solve eye problems that PMMC, as well as other rehabilitation centers have been seeing.

In order to expedite the process, both Sea World and the Marine Mammal Care Center have graciously offered to temporarily house PMMC’s patients. After the pools are finished and their patients have made it back to the facility safely and soundly, PMMC will resume its normal operations.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience of the temporary shutdown. Please know that PMMC is continually taking all necessary precautions to improve the care our marine mammal patients receive,” said the PMMC team. “Thank you for your understanding and patience during this important time.”

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For more information, visit, www.pacificmmc.org.

The Learning Club is looking for tutors with heart within the community

The Learning Club is looking for volunteer tutors in the community who can give an hour or two a week to help children learn and grow. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community and no experience is necessary, all the training will be provided.

The Learning Club volunteers and their students

The American Association of University Women, Laguna Beach Branch sponsors the Learning Club (TLC). TLC is after-school tutoring programs at El Morro Elementary School in Laguna Beach for students in grades 2-5 who have been recommended by their teachers as needing additional help with homework and basic educational concepts to better succeed in school.

TLC’s next session will be on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons beginning January 15, 2019. Local adults and teens are welcome to apply.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Peggie Thomas at (949) 499-1817, Kathy Willman at (949) 449-9941 or visit www.aauw2-lagunabeach.org.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Full Moon Hike

Wed, Oct 24

5 – 8 p.m.

Hike with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers as the sun sets and the moon rises over Laurel and Willow Canyons. This is an interpretive hike. Observe the changes as day turns to night. Learn about night wildlife. Hear the last bird songs. The terrain on this 4.7-mile hike (700-ft elevation gain) is steep, rocky and uneven. Participants should bring water, a snack, a flashlight and wear proper closed-toed hiking shoes, long pants and layers. For ages 15 and up with a signed waiver from parent. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area, Laguna Canyon Road, just south of El Toro Road intersection. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.





Bird Walk

Sun, Oct 28

8 – 11 a.m.

Spot local native and resident birds with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this 2-mile hike over uneven, sometimes steep terrain (up to 200-ft. elevation gain) through one of the most diverse plant communities in the United States. For ages 12 and up (minors must be accompanied by an adult). Wear hiking or walking shoes and bring your binoculars. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon staging area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road.) Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Discovery Hike

Wed, Oct 24

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-ft. elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Keep it Wild

Wed, Oct 24

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during a habitat restoration stewardship event in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pick-up along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. For questions, call (949) 497-8324. We will be meeting at the Aliso Viejo Community Park on the opposite end of the middle school.





Fitness Hike at Canyon View

Thurs, Oct 25

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced, 6-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (400-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: this is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go Northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22100 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes dirt trail into the canyon. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





REI Trail Stewardship Day

Thurs, Oct 25

9 a.m. – Noon

If you use a wilderness park for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, trail stewardship will be right up your alley! Get up close and personal with the trail you use; you’ll see the trails in a whole new way. No experience is necessary. This is fun, hard work. Whatever your skill level is, there is a job to do: clearing drains of brush; building “gargoyles;” moving dirt or building an in-slope turn. Participants will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 24

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Seaweed and Sea Creature Walk

Sat, Oct 27, 1 p.m.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal Cove Beach Walk. There are countless species of marine algae: green, red, and brown found on the beach. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.

Assistance League of LB is looking for women who want to make a difference in the community

The Assistance League of Laguna Beach is looking for women who care about the community and want to make a difference. On Monday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m., those interested are invited to a Prospective Member Coffee at the ALLB Chapter House.

Submitted photo

The ladies of the Assistance League of Laguna Beach out serving in the community

Volunteers are needed in the Thrift Shop and to serve on one of the many Philanthropic Committees.

For more information, contact Reann at (949) 494-6097.

Assistance League of Laguna Beach is located at 547 Catalina St.

Laguna Art Museum presents “One Hour/One Painting” with critic Peter Clothier Oct 25

On Wednesday, Oct 25 at 7 p.m., author and critic Peter Clothier invites participants to spend a full hour in front of a single work of art during Laguna Art Museum’s “One Hour/One Painting” event.

Photo from LAM website

Author and critic Peter Clothier invites art enthusiasts to “One Hour/One Painting” at LAM October 25

Advance tickets are recommended and admission is included with museum admission for “One Night/One Painting.”

For more information about “One Night/One Painting,” (949) call 494-8971 ext. 203 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.