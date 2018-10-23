Police Files
Resident reports theft of No on P signs by man in Bentley
On Friday, Oct 19, at 10:31 a.m., LBPD officers responded in reference to a reported theft of political signs.
“The reporting party observed the suspect taking the signs from in front of Ruby’s Diner and leaving in a black Bentley. The suspect was located in the 600 block of North Coast Highway in the black Bentley with several “No on P” signs in the rear passenger seat of his vehicle,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said.
The signs were returned and a police report was taken. No arrests were made although the reporting parties indicated they would be seeking further action.
LBPD responds to resident's report of No on P signs allegedly stolen in South Laguna
“Charges were reportedly filed with the OCDA on Monday (Oct 22). The incident will most likely be treated as a petty theft case by the OCDA,” said Sgt Cota.
Jennifer Zeiter, founder of STOP (Stop Taxing our Property) and organizer of the No on P campaign said, “I filed the form of complaint because I am the victim. STOP is the one who paid for the signs and I am with STOP.”
Zeiter, who received the police report on Monday, further stated, “Our concern is that we made multiple requests for a copy of the police report [over the weekend] and the identity of the [alleged] thief and we were denied it each and every time. We missed a critical window to investigate the suspect further.”
The suspect was described as a white male, 35 to 40 years old, wearing a light colored dress shirt and slacks.
The Bentley is reportedly not registered in the suspect’s name.
Editor’s Note: Stu News Laguna has elected as a matter of policy not to run the suspect’s name until (if) charges are announced by the OCDA.
Rollover accident downs wires, snarls traffic for 13 hours
On Monday, Oct 22, at 12:42 a.m., at the 1900 block of Laguna Canyon Road, LBPD and LBFD personnel responded to the 1900 block of Laguna Canyon Road for the report of a rollover traffic collision.
According to Sgt Cota, “Emergency personnel arrived and found that a Toyota Prius had struck and severed a Frontier utility pole on the inbound side of Laguna Canyon Road.”
The driver, a 45-year-old Laguna Beach resident, sustained a cut to her hand but declined transport to the hospital. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision.
Rollover accident on Laguna Canyon Road downs wires and makes a mess of traffic
“The severed utility pole was suspended by its overhanging wires, but some of the wires ended up hanging low over Laguna Canyon Road,” Sgt Cota said. “The height of the wires did not impede regular traffic, but tall vehicles such as big rigs would have to move to the outbound lane to traverse under the obstacle.”
LBPD and LBFD were working with Frontier to get a new pole installed last night, according to Sgt Cota.
To help thwart snarled traffic, LBPD sent out several Nixle alerts. The first alert was sent at 1:36 a.m., warning that traffic would be closed in both directions until further notice. At 5:11 a.m., a second alert read, “still closed in both directions until further notice, “due to an accident resulting in low hanging wires.” At 9:24 a.m., LBPD sent out a third alert, “expect heavy delays in both directions for the next four to six hours. Use alternate route if possible.” Thirteen hours after the accident, LBPD sent out an alert at 2:30 p.m., reporting that the pole repair was complete and all lanes were opened.
Bicyclist busted with baggies of meth allegedly for sale
On Friday, Oct 19, at 12:55 a.m., an LBPD officer stopped a bicyclist in the 1700 block of Laguna Canyon Road with no front light and rear red reflectors. The bicyclist, homeless resident Robert Caltabiano, had an outstanding $5,000 warrant for his arrest.
“A search incident to arrest led to five individually packaged baggies of methamphetamine inside a small zipper bag,” Sgt Cota said. “The charges of possession of a controlled substance for sales and transportation of controlled substance for sales were added.”
Robert Lenn Caltabiano, 46, of Laguna Beach, was arrested and booked at the Laguna Beach Police Department.
Bail was set at $25,000.