Local author Barbara Odanaka’s new children’s book Construction Cat published this month
Barbara Odanaka, a 20-year Laguna Beach resident and children’s book author, just had her latest project, Construction Cat, published this month by Simon & Schuster’s Margaret K. McElderry imprint. Her first children’s book Smash! Mash! Crash! There Goes the Trash! was released in 2006, followed by Skateboard Mom, and A Crazy Day at Critter Café.
Odanaka is doing a children’s story time on the morning of Tuesday, Nov 27 at the Laguna Beach Library. She will be reading her books and also selling/signing them.
Not only is Odanaka a children’s book author, she’s also a skateboarder, and founder of Skateboard Moms & Sisters of Shred, a nonprofit organization empowering women through skateboarding. Before she wrote for children, she was a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She says, “I decided to switch careers after I discovered I was (unintentionally) rhyming some of the lines in my newspaper articles.”
Construction Cat is a tale of a hardworking Mama Cat who runs the construction site…while Pa Cat stays home to mind the kittens. The book, illustrated by artist Sydney Hanson, has gotten only positive reviews thus far, including a nice one from Kirkus Reviews. Amazon dubbed it an Editor’s Choice for October, and Common Sense Media (a popular nonprofit review site for parents) recommended it with high praise.
Click on photo for larger image
Odanaka will be reading her books at LB Library on November 27
An excerpt from Common Sense Media: “This simple, upbeat story about a working mom who gets the job done offers a matter-of-fact representation of a female in a job often thought of as one for males. Construction Cat also models a dad who takes care of the home and kids. It does this all naturally, never in a heavy-handed way, aided by bouncy rhyming text and appealing digital cartoon art.”
When asked how this idea came to her, Odanaka responds, “As with most of my books, the inspiration popped into my head during my morning hike. There’s something about the rhythm of walking – and being outdoors, away from screens! – that sparks my creativity. A phrase or line pops into my head, and I slowly start turning it over in my brain, seeing where it’ll go from there. With this particular book, the opening lines (“Construction Cat wakes up at dawn, grabs her boots and tugs them on…”) popped into my head as I was headed down the trail. I am a lover of cats, so the cat aspect wasn’t a stretch, but visualizing a cat in work boots and a hardhat gave me a little tingle. And, like a lot of writers, when I feel that tingle, that spark, I know I’m probably onto something. More phrases and images started coming to me and, by the end of my walk, I was repeating the lines over and over so I wouldn’t forget.
Click on photo for larger image
Photo by Ken Hada
Barbara Odanaka at Tale of a Whale Bookstore in Irvine
“But I’m not one of those writers who typically knows from the beginning how her book will end. I figured Construction Cat would go through a day of building – a popular theme with many children – but it wasn’t until a little later that I realized I was also creating a story about a working mother and a stay-at-home dad who minds the kittens. I like to turn stereotypes on their heads, something I did with my first book, Skateboard Mom. So having my main character be not only a female construction worker but a boss as well seemed a good idea, and a timely one, too. There’s a happy trend in children’s books now to provide girls with strong role models and to show boys that women are equally capable as men. I’m glad to contribute to that in some small way.”
Odanaka says, “As a youngster, I adored books, especially those by Dr. Seuss and Roald Dahl. I also loved creating stories and poems for my parents and siblings. These days, I consider it a great privilege to be able to create fun, playful books for all ages. Like many writers, I’ve long been fascinated by words – just like my dear mother, Dorothy, who was the family whiz at Scrabble.
“As an author, I tell children that there is nothing so rewarding as a good tale told well. Whether you read it, or write it, a great book is a like a treasure chest that stays with you your whole life. And it all starts with one string of wonderful words!”
For more information on Barbara Odanaka, go to www.barbaraodanaka.com.