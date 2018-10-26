LAM to feature “Nature into Art, a Conversation” on Nov 3
As part of Laguna Art Museum’s sixth annual “Art & Nature” event, Nov 1 - 4, art enthusiasts have the opportunity to attend the “Nature into Art, a Conversation” panel discussion that will take place on Saturday, Nov 3, at 2:30 p.m.
“Art & Nature” keynote speaker Jane Munro, UCSD evolutionary biologist Lin Chao, and artist and UCLA professor Victoria Vesna discuss art and nature in a conversation moderated by LAM executive director Malcolm Warner.
Chao is a Chinese-Brazilian-American evolutionary biologist and geneticist. Professor Chao gained his PhD in 1977 from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, as a student of Bruce R. Levin (now at Emory University), and was an NIH postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University in the laboratory of Edward C. Cox. Before taking his present position, he spent most of his career in the Department of Biology of the University of Maryland, College Park. He is currently in the Ecology, Behavior and Evolution Section at the University of California, San Diego.
Vesna is an artist and professor at the UCLA Department of Design Media Arts and Director of the Art|Sci center at the School of the Arts and California Nanosystems Institute. Trained as a painter, she has followed an exploratory path in work that can be defined as experimental, creative research, residing between disciplines and technologies.
Her art has been exhibited in numerous solo and group exhibitions, and she is involved in long-term collaborations with composers, nano-scientists, neuroscientists, and evolutionary biologists. Professor Vesna is currently working on a series of essays on art, science, and technology.
Advance tickets are recommended: $5 for students and LAM members and $10 for general public.
For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.