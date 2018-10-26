LAM’s Art & Nature to feature Jane Munro lecture, “Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty”
Laguna Art Museum will present the sixth annual Art & Nature, a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world, Nov 1-4.
On Friday, Nov 2, enjoy Jane Munro’s lecture, “Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty” at 7 p.m., with a reception preceding it at 6 p.m.
Munro, Keeper of Paintings, Drawings and Prints and Acting Assistant Director of Collections at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge, will give the keynote lecture for Art & Nature 2018, “Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo from LAM website
LAM’s Art & Nature event to feature a lecture by Jane Munro on Nov 2
Her research interests and publications have focused on British and French art from the eighteenth to the twentieth centuries, much of it interdisciplinary in nature. She is the curator of Degas: A Passion for Perfection and has previously curated Endless Forms: Darwin, Natural Science and the Visual Arts and Silent Partners: Artist and Mannequin from Function to Fetish.
Advance tickets are recommended: $5 for students and LAM members and $10 for general public.
For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.
Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.