Police Files
Arrested at gunpoint: Suspect allegedly hits officer in the face, knocks him to the ground
On Tuesday, Oct 23, at 3:11 p.m., an LBPD officer was walking to the Chamber of Commerce at 357 Glenneyre Street when he came into contact with two homeless subjects, Eli Lopiccola and Matthew Benusa, who were reportedly drinking alcohol.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “They were advised to stop drinking and an additional officer was requested. Before the other officer arrived, the two subjects tried to walk away. The officer advised them to stop and reached out to stop Benusa from leaving. Benusa struck the officer in the face knocking him to the ground. Additional officers were requested, and both subjects were taken into custody at gunpoint.”
Matthew Paul Benusa, 32, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for resisting an executive officer, which is a felony, and Eli Richard Lopiccola, 46, of Laguna Beach, was arrested for public intoxication.
Bail was set at $500 for Lopiccola.
Bail was set at $20,000 for Benusa.
LBPD is helping man turn his life around after being arrested four times in five days
On Tuesday, Oct 23, at 6:54 p.m., LBPD officers responded to the 800 block of Glenneyre Street, on a report that local homeless man Michael Matekel was causing a disturbance at Circle K, where he was reportedly “aggressively panhandling.”
According to Sgt Cota, “He was bothering customers, and refusing to leave the property when asked. Matekel was advised to leave but he chose to not comply, so he was arrested for trespassing. He was booked and later released.”
Since Saturday, Oct 20, Michael Matekel, 30, of Laguna Beach, has been cited or arrested four times in five days for trespassing. Matekel was previously warned and was taken into custody and later released with a court date.
“He is working with Corporal Farris on getting his life together,” Sgt Cota said. “Farris will provide the resources needed.”
Bail was set at $500.
Littering sets off a sequence of events that lands a local male in jail
On Sunday, Oct 21, at noon, an LBPD officer tried to contact homeless subject Kyle Blaker for littering in the area of Calliope Street and South Coast Highway.
According to Sgt Cota, “Blaker ignored the officer’s commands to stop and continued to walk away from him. The officer reached out to stop Blaker and he immediately tensed up and tried to pull away. At the same moment, a jailer was driving by and saw the interaction and stopped to assist.”
Two more officers responded and assisted in getting Blaker detained in handcuffs. Kyle James Blaker, 33, of Laguna Beach was subsequently taken into custody for littering, providing a false name to officers, and violation of his parole terms.
No bail was set.