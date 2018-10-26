“A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid” authors at Laguna Beach Books this Sunday

This Sunday, Oct 28 at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books is pleased to welcome Dr. Himmet Dajee and Patrice Apodaca to discuss their new book, “A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid.”

As a brown boy growing up in apartheid South Africa, Dajee’s life could easily have turned out quite differently. As the fourth, and largely discounted son of tradition-minded Indian immigrants, he faced a future of oppression under the white ruling class.

His path seemed predetermined to follow his father in the shoe trade and accept an arranged marriage. But his name, Himmet, means “courage” in his parents’ native tongue. Supported by a devoted older brother and fueled by his own driving ambition and hatred of apartheid, Dajee was determined to escape the course charted for his life. Despite almost insurmountable odds, Dajee carved a future of his own design, with a world-class education, a career as a cardiac surgeon, and a life a world away from South Africa. But Dajee had to confront his past if he was ever fully to be at peace with it.

Don’t miss the authors of “A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid” at Laguna Beach Books on Oct 28

“A Boy Named Courage: A Surgeon’s Memoir of Apartheid” is the story of one man’s quest to overcome racism and oppression to find his place in the world and escape the shadow of his troubled homeland. Thoughtful, emotionally honest, and at times heartrending, this account of the personal toll wrought by one of the most shameful periods in modern history provides a unique glimpse into an often-overlooked community affected by apartheid. It is also a testament to the triumph of the human spirit.

Apodaca, a veteran journalist, is a former Los Angeles Times staff writer. She is currently a featured columnist for the Daily Pilot, a Los Angeles Times Community News publication.

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S Coast Hwy. For information, call (949) 494-4779 or visit www.lagunabeachbooks.com.

Laguna Playhouse to present “Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose,” starting Dec 5

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard present “Beauty and The Beast: A Christmas Rose,” with performances from Wednesday, Dec 5 through Dec 30 at Laguna Playhouse.

The production is written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Sheldon Epps, choreographed by Mandy Moore, with musical direction by Keith Harrison and musical supervisor Michael Orland.

It will star Ashley Argota, Thomas Hobson, Heath Calvert, Andrew Jackson, Riley Costello, David Engel, and more.

Ashley Argota to star in Laguna Playhouse production of “Beauty and the Beast: A Christmas Rose” starting on December 5 with other key actors

For information or tickets, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call 497-2787 ext. 229. Tickets range from $41 - $76.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Community invited to all-ages musical by Laguna’s Literary Laureate at Boys & Girls Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and local playwright and City of Laguna Beach Literary Laureate Lojo Simon invite the community to a free performance of Seeds of Change on Monday, Nov 5 at 5:30 pm. Seeds of Change is a new all-ages musical by Simon and is touring the country through Creede Repertory Theatre’s Young Audience Outreach Tour.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by John Gary Brown

Seeds of Change is a show for all ages and explores topics in environmental science and deforestation

Inspired by myth, fairy tale and Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Seeds of Change fosters environmental literacy through the story of an ornery young girl who leaves the isolated Isle of Oro where she grew up and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. This bilingual story explores topics in environmental science, deforestation, ocean plastic, and habitat loss through wonder and empowerment.

As part of Family Fun Night at the Boys & Girls Club, a pre-show reception will be held at 5 p.m. and pizza will be served. After the performance, each child receives an original book that reinforces the play’s themes.

This performance is open to the community and offered free of charge, but RSVP is required. Contact Linnea at (949) 494-2535 or email linneaa@bgclaguna.orgto RSVP.

Founded in 1966, Creede Repertory Theatre is a professional theatre company located at 9,000 feet in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. CRT’s award-winning company produces big city quality productions in this spectacular location from May through September. Each season, CRT produces 7-10 plays in rotating repertory, hosts numerous musical events and concerts, develops new works through the Headwaters New Play Program, and offers nationally recognized educational programming. USA Today called CRT “one of the 10 best places to see the lights way off Broadway” and The Denver Post hailed CRT as “legendary” and “one of the state’s top five theatre companies.” For more information, visit http://creederep.org.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Bird Walk

Sun, Oct 28

8 – 11 a.m.

Spot local native and resident birds with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this 2-mile hike over uneven, sometimes steep terrain (up to 200-ft. elevation gain) through one of the most diverse plant communities in the United States. For ages 12 and up (minors must be accompanied by an adult). Wear hiking or walking shoes and bring your binoculars. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon staging area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road.) Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.





Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thurs, Nov 1

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Trail Stewardship Day

Sat, Oct 27

8 a.m. – Noon

If you use the wilderness park for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, trail stewardship will be right up your alley! Get up close and personal with the trail you use; you’ll see the trails in a whole new way. No experience necessary. This is fun, hard work. Whatever your skill level is, there is a job to do: clearing drains of brush; building “gargoyles;” moving dirt or building an in-slope turn. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. For ages 15 years and up with a signed waiver from a parent. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toed shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water.





Intro to Mountain Biking

Sun, Oct 28

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants on this beautiful 8-mile bike ride (400-ft. elevation gain) on uneven terrain. Learn mountain biking basics and trail etiquette while enjoying the canyon views. Please come prepared with a bike suitable for off-pavement riding, sturdy shoes, helmet, gloves, water and snack. For ages 15 and up with a signed waiver from a parent. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Pkwy (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, then left into parking lot). Online reservations required: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Intermediate Mountain Biking

Sun, Oct 28

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Catch beautiful canyon views on this 10-mile ride over steep and uneven terrain (1,600-ft elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer mountain bike trail assistants. This is for intermediate riders with mountain biking experience. Appropriate mountain biking equipment required. Must have helmet, gloves, hydration; a snack is strongly suggested. Also, be prepared for varied weather out in the canyons. This bike ride is not for beginners. For ages 15 and up with a signed waiver from a parent. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Parkway (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, left into parking lot). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Online reservations required: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. Parking: $3/vehicle.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Seaweed and Sea Creature Walk

Sat, Oct 27, 1 p.m.

Explore the huge variety of seaweeds on a guided Seaweeds & Sea Creatures of Crystal Cove Beach Walk. There are countless species of marine algae: green, red, and brown found on the beach. Learn about the biology, ecology, and even human uses of seaweeds. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.