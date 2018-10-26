City Manger’s Updates
City Updating Guidelines for Landscape and Scenic Highways – The City of Laguna Beach is updating its guidelines that help preserve, enhance and sustain landscape and scenic corridors essential to the City’s unique character. These guidelines will help the community define the City’s landscape goals, policies and programs for years to come. The updated Highways Document contains landscape guidelines for our two scenic highways, Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway, and our 38 neighborhood landscape areas.
The City of Laguna Beach City Council will review the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element (LSHE) and the Resource Document (LSHRD) on Tuesday, Nov 13 at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall (505 Forest Avenue).
For more information, or to view a copy of the public review draft of the LSHE and LSHRD
Local Regulations Related to the Placement of Campaign Signs – There is a daily effort by the City’s Code Enforcement Division to monitor public property in the City and remove campaign signs that are placed on public property. Public property includes parks, medians, and the public right of way. Campaign signs posted on private property are allowed with the permission of the property owner. The theft or destruction of campaign signs is a crime and will be prosecuted.
If you see signs placed in violation of the Municipal Code, call the City’s Code Enforcement Division at (949) 497-0301 and they will investigate promptly. Please do not attempt to rectify the situation yourself.
Help Keep Your Sewer Lateral Clean – A private sewer lateral is the pipe that drains your sinks, bathtubs, toilets and showers from your home or building to the City’s sewer main line. Proper maintenance of a private sewer lateral is important because they can clog with roots and grease and can cause a backup inside your property or spill from the line.
Property owners are responsible for the operation, maintenance and repair of their property’s sewer lateral from the home including the point of connection with the City’s sewer main line. It is recommended that all homeowners have their sewer laterals video inspected on a periodic basis to ensure they are functioning properly.
Additionally, when the City becomes aware of potential problems with a private lateral or a significant remodel project is completed the lateral will need to be video inspected. Private developments and apartment projects need to inspect their lateral every five years. Contact a plumbing company participating in the City’s program for a video inspection and lateral assessment.
No matter the company you choose, be sure your plumber contacts the City’s Plumber’s Hotline before they begin work at (949) 464-6616. Be sure to request a copy of the lateral video inspection.
Council Chamber Banner Competition Winners – Congratulations to local artists Kelly Goldstein and Al Esquerra on having their designs selected by the Arts Commission. Each artist will paint their design on 10’ x 3’ banners that will be installed in the City Hall Council Chambers mid-November. The lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund this program.
To view the winning designs
Holiday Palette Competition Winners – Congratulations to local artists Marcel Mead, Michael Munroe, Kelly Goldstein and Dedre Sines on having their designs selected by the Arts Commission for the annual Holiday Palette Competition. Each artist will paint their design on a 3’ x 4’ wood palette that will be displayed on the lampposts outside City Hall this holiday season. The lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund this program.
To view the winning designs
Juried Fine Art Exhibition and Reception – Now through November 30, residents are invited to see the selected works of the City’s 2018 Juried Fine Art Exhibition in the first-floor gallery of City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue. The exhibition is open to the public during normal City Hall business hours. The public is also invited to attend a special reception and awards ceremony from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 1. The lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund this program.
For more information, contact
Call to Artists – Red Telephone Booth – The Laguna Beach Arts Commission is accepting proposals for the Red Telephone Booth temporary art installation site on Forest Avenue. The selected design will be installed for a 24-month period. The deadline for submission is January 7, 2019, and the honorarium is $5,000. This program is unded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.
Apply online at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com.
Upcoming Community Meetings on Proposed Odor Elimination Project at Bluebird SOCWA Lift Station – The Water Quality Department is proposing a project to eliminate the sewer odors at the “Glenneyre Dip.” To prevent odors, City Staff proposes to install a Biological Odor Control Unit, called the IBOx, at the Bluebird SOCWA Lift Station site. In addition to the new odor control facility, the project includes replacing the existing staircase from Glenneyre Street to Galen Drive and adding a decomposed granite path with guardrails around the lift station facility.
The City is scheduled to present this plan to the Design Review Board on November 8. The public is encouraged to participate in this upcoming meeting to learn more about the proposed project.
Upcoming Community Safety Event to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Laguna Beach Fire – On Saturday, October 27 the City is hosting a Community Safety Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 1 at City Hall. The Fire, Police and Marine Safety Departments will join other City staff members to discuss how to prepare you, your family, and your property for various disasters and better understand the City’s preparations to protect the community. Residents will also learn about how to sign up for important public safety notifications.
The event will feature informational booths, Fire Engine tours and tours of Fire Station 1, a Laguna Beach Fire Goat petting zoo, information on the “Ready-Set-Go” home wildfire protection initiative, emergency information and resident resources, CERT program information and much more. This Saturday also marks the 25th anniversary of the 1993 Laguna Beach Fire.
For more information on the event, contact Firefighter Pat Cary at (949) 497-0700.