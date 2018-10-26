LBHS Boys Water Polo dominates the pool, finishes 2nd in League
Story submitted by LBHS Boosters
Photos by Dave Nash
LBHS Boys Water Polo defeated Huntington Beach Wednesday night in front of an energetic crowd at Corona del Mar High School. The win earned the team a solid 2nd place finish in the super competitive Surf League. Newport Harbor beat Corona del Mar to clinch the league title.
Click on photo for a larger image
James Nolan looks to find the back of the net
Colton Gregory scored five goals and goalie Caden Capobianco had 10 saves in the cage. Will Clark and James Nolan each scored twice for the Breakers (18-10, 3-3 in league), who secured a spot in either the CIF Southern Section Division 1 or Division 2 playoffs. Laguna Beach is currently ranked No. 8 in Division 1 and 2; the top eight teams will make the Division 1 draw.
Click on photo for a larger image
Colton Gregory looks to make a laser shot into the goal
“It’s been 13 years since we’ve played in Division 1 (Elite 8),” said first year coach Rob Grayeli. “I am excited for the boys to be back in D1 and I know the they are going to be ready for each game.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Coaches’ time out while the crowd looks on
The Breakers won’t know their final ranking until CIF releases brackets on Saturday morning.
The JV water polo team competed in the Gray Lunde tournament over the weekend. The team started off strong with a win over Los Alamitos, showcasing the strength of their defense and some amazing saves by freshman goalie, Frankie Laptin.
The last game of the tournament was against Santa Margarita. The entire team contributed and ended with a win against the Eagles in their final tournament of the season.