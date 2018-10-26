Obituary
Reverend Michael Ahern
April 12, 1946 - October 5, 2018
Click on photo for a larger image
Reverend Michael James Ahern passed away peacefully in his home in Huntington Beach on October 5, 2018. Michael was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived most of his adult life in Laguna Beach near Main Beach where he would be seen by many locals and tourists alike – soaking up the sun and good vibes of Laguna yesteryears.
He was known by many as Rev. Michael as he married countless couples over his retirement years at the famous Laguna gazebo and many other locations around south Orange County.
He will be truly missed by all.
Rev. Michael is survived by his daughter Natalie Ahern and grandchildren Brittany and Sam in California and his three sisters in Ohio.
His memorial is Saturday, Nov 10 at 10:00 am. at the gazebo in North Laguna at Heisler Park (across from Las Brisas), followed by a toast and gathering at the White House restaurant at 12 p.m. Appetizers and lite bites will be provided by the White House for guests.
Please join us in this farewell celebration of Michael.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Natalie Ahern sent to 352 Third Street, Suite 306, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Thank you to those that have assisted already.
There is a Facebook event for Michael’s memorial at www.facebook.com/events/160221281593981/?ti=icl.