City updates guidelines for landscape and scenic corridors
The City of Laguna Beach is updating its guidelines that help preserve, enhance and sustain landscape and scenic corridors essential to the City’s unique character. These guidelines will help the community define the City’s landscape goals, policies and programs for years to come.
First, the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element will help shape Laguna Beach’s landscape in the 21st Century – using a forward-thinking approach to link landscaping aesthetics with modern function.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Coast Highway runs along Laguna Beach’s beautiful coastline
The Element is part of the City’s General Plan, and builds upon the guidelines set in the Landscape and Scenic Highways Resource Document. The Element creates policy direction and implementation actions that preserve and enhance landscapes and scenic corridors essential to the unique character of Laguna Beach.
Policies in the new Element focus on our most relevant Citywide landscape-related issues including fire safety, soil stability, neighborhood character, view equity, heritage trees, scenic highways, streetscapes, maintenance and more.
The City has also been working with a team to transform and update the existing Landscape and Scenic Highways Resource Document (LSHRD). The updated Highways Document contains landscape guidelines for our two scenic highways, Laguna Canyon Road and Coast Highway, and our 38 neighborhood landscape areas.
The City of Laguna Beach City Council will review the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and the Resource Document on Tuesday, Nov 13 at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall (505 Forest Avenue).
A first draft of the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and Resource Document was reviewed by the City Council on April 10 where they provided comments and directed staff to incorporate changes to each document. The City Council recommendations have now been incorporated into an updated draft that the City Council will now review and consider adopting.
To view a copy of the public review draft of the LSHE and LSHRD, click here.
For more information, contact Jim Pechous, Assistant Director at (949) 497-0320 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..