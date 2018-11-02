LOCA offers Art and Sea Lions workshop at PMMC on Nov 10
LOCA Arts Education is offering an Art and Sea Lions workshop on Saturday, Nov 10 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Pacific Marine Mammal Center. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.
Enjoy a sea lion printmaking class following a viewing of live sea lions at PMMC
The morning includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a fun, step-by-step printmaking class with Allison Keefe. Participants will learn to use a printing press and inks to create a sea lion print.
LOCA will guide a sea lion printmaking class for families, groups and beginners
The cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those ages 6 and up with a paid adult. Free on-site parking is included.
Advance registration is required; visit the calendar at www.locaarts.org or call (949) 363-4700.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd.