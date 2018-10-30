LAM’s Art & Nature to feature Jane Munro lecture, “Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty,” on Friday

Laguna Art Museum will present the sixth annual Art & Nature, a multidisciplinary exploration of art’s many and various engagements with the natural world, Nov 1-4.

This Friday, Nov 2, enjoy Jane Munro’s lecture, “Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty” at 7 p.m., with a reception preceding it at 6 p.m.

Munro, Keeper of Paintings, Drawings and Prints and Acting Assistant Director of Collections at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge, will give the keynote lecture for Art & Nature 2018, “Charles Darwin: Art, Nature, and Beauty.”

Her research interests and publications have focused on British and French art from the eighteenth to the twentieth centuries, much of it interdisciplinary in nature. She is the curator of Degas: A Passion for Perfection and has previously curated Endless Forms: Darwin, Natural Science and the Visual Arts and Silent Partners: Artist and Mannequin from Function to Fetish.

Advance tickets are recommended: $5 for students and LAM members and $10 for general public.

For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

Laguna’s 2019 “A Taste for Charity” and Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off accepting grant applications

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® and Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund will accept written grant applications for donations from its 2019 fund raising events: the 24th Annual “A Taste for Charity” and the 22nd Annual Pet Parade & Chili Cook Off.

Proceeds are donated to local nonprofit, registered 501c(3) organizations and the Laguna Board of REALTORS® CAF general fund. Priority is given to groups which are generally smaller in size, serve local needs and do not have other consistent funding sources. Scholarships are also awarded to qualifying Laguna Beach High School students. Prior recipients may reapply.

November 30 is the last day to submit an application at 5 p.m. Applicants will be notified of the selection committee’s decision by mid-December 2018.

Groups are invited to apply for these grants by contacting Nancy Pooley, President of the Laguna Board of REALTORS® & Affiliates’ Charitable Assistance Fund at (949) 230-3353 or visiting to www.lbr-caf.info to download the application.

LAM to feature “Nature into Art, a Conversation” on Saturday

As part of Laguna Art Museum’s sixth annual “Art & Nature” event, Nov 1 - 4, art enthusiasts have the opportunity to attend the “Nature into Art, a Conversation” panel discussion that will take place this Saturday, Nov 3, at 2:30 p.m.

“Art & Nature” keynote speaker Jane Munro, UCSD evolutionary biologist Lin Chao, and artist and UCLA professor Victoria Vesna discuss art and nature in a conversation moderated by LAM executive director Malcolm Warner.

Chao is a Chinese-Brazilian-American evolutionary biologist and geneticist. Professor Chao gained his PhD in 1977 from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, as a student of Bruce R. Levin (now at Emory University), and was an NIH postdoctoral fellow at Princeton University in the laboratory of Edward C. Cox. Before taking his present position, he spent most of his career in the Department of Biology of the University of Maryland, College Park. He is currently in the Ecology, Behavior and Evolution Section at the University of California, San Diego.

Vesna is an artist and professor at the UCLA Department of Design Media Arts and Director of the Art|Sci center at the School of the Arts and California Nanosystems Institute. Trained as a painter, she has followed an exploratory path in work that can be defined as experimental, creative research, residing between disciplines and technologies.

Her art has been exhibited in numerous solo and group exhibitions, and she is involved in long-term collaborations with composers, nano-scientists, neuroscientists, and evolutionary biologists. Professor Vesna is currently working on a series of essays on art, science, and technology.

Advance tickets are recommended: $5 for students and LAM members and $10 for general public.

For more information, call (949) 494-8971 or visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Dr.

PTA Coffee Talk presents Entitlemania: How not to spoil your kids

On Wednesday, Nov 14, PTA Coffee Talk presents Entitlemania: How not spoil your kids, and what to do if you already have. The talk will be hosted by Richard Watt and held at Seven 7 Seven from 8:30 - 10 a.m.

According to Watt, entitlemania is an epidemic, and well-intentioned parents across the country are enabling a “me” generation of children who lack the wisdom and self-satisfaction of accomplishment that only struggle and adversity can bring. Watt sheds light on the increasingly pervasive social trend affecting children at every age, and at every income bracket.

PTA Coffee Talk is free to members or a 10-dollar donation. To RSVP, visit www.ptacoffeetalk.org.

Seven 7 Seven is located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Fitness Hike at Dilley

Thurs, Nov 1

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this strenuous, fast-paced 5.5-mile hike over steep and uneven terrain (900-ft. elevation gain) with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: This is a strenuous, fast-paced hike. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, Nov 3

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during a habitat restoration stewardship event in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pickup along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close-toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Pkwy (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, then left into parking lot). Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission (a form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities). Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Oct 31

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Bird, Bug, Bobcat & Buckwheat Walk

Sat, Nov 3, 8 a.m.

Love birds, bugs, butterflies, bobcats and buckwheat? Come join a park naturalist on an Autumn Early Morning Hike to look for the plants and animals of Crystal Cove State Park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Nov 3

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside Chat table and discover interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Tidepool Walk

Sun, Nov 4, Noon

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point. A volunteer will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot

(PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.