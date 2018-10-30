Art Walk meets Day of the Dead at AG Vision
Adriana Guzman of AG Vision is proud to present a celebration of her culture, heritage and history for Day of the Dead (“Día de los Muertos”), which begins sundown on Wednesday, Oct 31 and ends sundown on Friday, Nov 2. It is a very special day for Mexicans all over the world.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
“It brings us great joy to celebrate our first year of Day of the Dead here in Laguna Beach at AG Vision Gallery,” says AG Vision owner Adriana Guzman
Those who have yet to experience the celebration may be confused in thinking it is intended to be scary or morbid but in fact it’s quite the opposite. Day of the Dead is actually about the life of all of those who have passed. It’s filled with color, music, painting, dancing, offerings of wonderful food and drinks, plenty of flowers, and pictures of families.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
AG Vision celebrates Day of the Dead on November 1 during Art Walk
From October 31 through November 2, it is said that family members who have passed can come to visit their families, drink with them, eat and dance with them but you must create an alter, have an offering (“ofrenda”), and a picture as well as the traditional flowers known as Marigolds or (“Cempasúchil”).
It’s a celebration that makes a graveyard a lively and family oriented place where you may hear stories or jokes and maybe even learn about your grandparents or great grandparents.
AG Vision is located at 572 South Coast Hwy.