LBHS Drama presents William Shakespeare’s
Romeo & Juliet, opens on Friday
Laguna Beach High School Drama invites audiences to a performance of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre beginning this Friday, Nov 2 at 7 p.m. A timeless tale of jealousy, prejudice, betrayal, and true love, Romeo and Juliet try to defy the circumstances that forbid their love, with heartbreaking results.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
LBHS is thrilled to perform Romeo and Juliet during the month of November
Set in modern day, in the fictional town of Verona, California, where the wealthy families of the two young lovers are locked in a bitter feud, the LBHS production of Romeo & Juliet will feature the work of guest director Michael Irish, a 1999 alumnus of Laguna Beach High School and the Park Avenue Players.
Irish has been performing theater, film, and voice-over for over 25 years, appearing in companies such as The Laguna Playhouse, South Coast Repertory, The Chance Theater (where he was a Resident Company Member for five years), Shakespeare By The Sea, The Pearl Theatre, and Allentown Shakespeare, to name a few.
“Watching this story unfold over the last two months has been a distinct and unforgettable privilege and joy,” said Director Michael Irish. “These students are fiercely talented and uncommonly brave. The opportunity to share my love of Shakespeare’s works and pay forward what the LBHS Drama gave me, here in my old theater with a new generation of artists, was too priceless to let pass,” he concluded.
“Something unique and special occurs when our alumni artists collaborate with our current students,” said LBHS and Thurston Middle School Drama Teacher and Director Alexis Karol. “There is a certain level of trust that falls into place immediately. We’re thrilled to have Michael on board as a guest director. As a working professional who specializes in Shakespeare and fight choreography, and an educator skilled in making the language of Shakespeare accessible to young people, I can’t imagine a better match for our production of Romeo and Juliet.”
Tickets are on sale now at lbhs.booktix.com. Tickets are $12 for students and $17/$22 (Premium) for adults.