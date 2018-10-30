Special Holiday Grief Support Group offered at Laguna Presbyterian Church on Monday, Nov 5
Everyone is invited to attend the Holiday Grief Support Group on Monday, Nov 5 from 4 - 5:30 p.m. in the Brides Room at Laguna Presbyterian Church. There is no charge and the meeting is open to all.
The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for those who are grieving.
According to www.grief.com, “Holidays are time spent with loved ones” was imprinted on our psyche from a young age. Holidays mark the passage of time in our lives. They are part of the milestones we share with each other and they generally represent time spent with family. They bring meaning to certain days and we bring much meaning back to them.
Grief Support Group on Monday, Nov 5 at Laguna Presbyterian Church
But since holidays are for being with those we love the most, how on earth can anyone be expected to cope with them when a loved one has died? For many people, this is the hardest part of grieving, when we miss our loved ones even more than usual. How can you celebrate togetherness when there is none? When you have lost someone special, your world losses its celebratory qualities.
Holidays only magnify the loss. The sadness feels sadder and the loneliness goes deeper. The need for support may be the greatest during the holidays.
Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.
For more information, go to www.lagunapreschurch.org or call (949) 494-7555.