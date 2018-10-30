Local author Elaine Barnard signs her new book The Emperor of Nuts at LB library on Saturday, Nov 10
Elaine Barnard, a resident of Laguna Beach since 1965, announces the publication of her story collection, The Emperor Of Nuts: Intersections Across Cultures by New Meridian Arts. She’ll be celebrating at a book signing on Saturday, Nov 10 at 2 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Library. On October 18, she had her first book signing party in New York City.
The Emperor Of Nuts: Intersections Across Cultures is a collection of stories about cultural membranes, those edges across which people try to communicate. This is first person fiction, written in the voices of people met during Barnard’s travels in Asia, the people anthropology calls “half-way people,” individuals with one foot in our culture and
another in their own.
Elaine Barnard is an award-winning writer and actor living in Laguna Beach. Her stories have been published in numerous literary journals, many of them reflections on her travels in Asia and elsewhere. Recently her work was presented as part of the New Short Fiction Series at the Annenberg Beach House in Santa Monica. She received her BA from the University of Washington, Seattle and her MFA from the University of California, Irvine.
Click on photo for larger image
Submitted photo
Elaine Bernard signs her new story collection at Laguna Beach Library on Nov 10
Bernard has received countless accolades for her book.
“Part travelogue, part character study, altogether a delightful account of the people and places discovered through travel. It is a must-read for anyone considering a globe-trot to explore and learn about the world and themselves. The book reminds readers that it’s a small world after all,” says Shelley Drennan M. Ed Assistant Professor Dong-A University Busan, South Korea.
“From a hotel clerk in Vietnam to a shopkeeper in the DMZ, Ms. Barnard’s thought provoking characters draw readers into their heartaches, dreams, struggles, and triumphs. Vibrant and unflinching, her stories bring to life a spectrum of human
experiences across the Asia, compelling readers to want more,” says Amy Francis Dechary, President of Third Street Writers.
Sandra Giedeman, award-winning poet and short story writer, says, “Author Elaine Barnard travels widely, observing the world around her with a keen eye. Her observations are evident in her stories of the people and situations she’s encountered as she traveled throughout Asia. She writes with clarity, empathy and compassion about the resilience and courage of the human spirit. This is a wonderful collection of short stories. I highly recommend Emperor of Nuts: Intersections Across Cultures.”
“Elaine Barnard has added yet another extraordinary literary work to her award-winning publications list, this time in the form of Emperor of Nuts: Intersections Across Cultures. As usual, she brings an insight and authenticity to this collection of short stories which reflects her own extensive travel throughout Asia. Her ability to capture local color and the human experience in this part of the world makes Emperor of Nuts compelling reading. Once started, readers most assuredly will not be able to put her book down,” says Edward Shaw, Essayist and Biographer Assistant Vice chancellor (ret.) UCLA.
“Elaine Barnard takes you to less known corners of the world and illuminates them. Her stories are exact and evocative, and you come away with insights into the people and places she’s written about with a deft hand and photographic eye,” says Barbara Ismail, PhD Author of Princess Play, Shadow Play, Spirit Tiger, Moon Kite.
Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St. For more information, call (949) 497-1733.