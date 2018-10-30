Spring registration for Laguna Beach Little League is now open
Registration for Laguna Beach Little League Spring baseball, synonymous with the sounds of the bat, teams cheering, and the Riddle Burger aroma filling the stands, is now open.
Click on photo for a larger image
Submitted photo
Laguna Beach Little Leaguers ending a fun day on the field
T-Ball registration is $125 until November 15, and $175 after. Baseball (Divisions Rookie, A, AA, AAA and Intermediate, or ages 6-13) will be $175 until November 15, and then $225 after. Junior Level (Ages 13 and 14) will be $250 until November 15, and $300 after.
To register, visit www.BeachBaseball.com.