Police Files
Suspect with 9 warrants passes out in resident’s backyard after stealing from downtown
On Wednesday, Oct 24, at 5:23 pm, LBPD officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Gaviota Drive in reference to an unknown male subject passed out in the backyard of a private residence.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “The reporting party observed the unknown male tamper with several parked vehicles before jumping the fence and passing out in his neighbor’s backyard.”
The reporting person believed the suspect “may [have been] under the influence, appeared to be stumbling while he was trying to open the car doors. The suspect was described as skinny with blond hair wearing a white T-shirt and carrying a tan jacket over his arm and having a shopping type bag.”
Officers contacted the male and after first providing a false name, he was later identified as San Juan Capistrano resident Timothy Stephen Meek, 27.
“Meek was in possession of several items that did not belong to him. The investigating officers located items that were taken from earlier thefts. The officers believed the property in Meek’s possession was related to those crimes. Those victims were contacted and positively identified their stolen property,” Sgt Cota said. “Meek was also in possession of clothing he admitted illegally taking from downtown clothing stores earlier in the day.”
According to Sgt Cota, Meek was arrested for false impersonation and petty theft. A record check revealed Meek had nine outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to OC Jail.
According to police logs, bail was set at $20,000.
Motley crew busted for burglary and fake bills, one had meth
On Friday, Oct 26, at 11:44 a.m., at the 900 block of S Coast Hwy, LBPD officers were dispatched to a report of two women who had passed fake $100 bills in a store. Officers arrived on scene and located the two suspects. The reporting person positively identified them as the two suspects who gave fake $100 bills.
Both suspects were described as wearing small tank tops, one with abdomen tattoos.
According to Sgt Cota, “Officers detained the females, identified as Rancho Cucamonga residents Makayla Cooper and Taylor Hubbard. During the investigation the females stated a male by the name of Kenny gave them the $100 bills, dropped them off and told them to go shopping.”
A few minutes later the females told officers that Kenny’s car had just driven by the location. The vehicle, described as a grey Toyota Corolla, drove back around and officers were able to stop the vehicle and contact the driver, Rancho Cucamonga resident Kenneth Pecaro.
A lengthy investigation was conducted and all three were arrested for Burglary and Forgery/Counterfeiting, including Makayla Cooper, 23, Taylor Alissa Hubbard, 21, and Kenneth James Pecaro, 46.
“Cooper also had the charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic paraphernalia,” Sgt Cota said. “Pecaro was on parole and after contacting his parole officer, he was placed on a no bail parole hold. All three were transported to LBPD for booking.”
Bail was set at $20,000 for Hubbard. No bail was set for Cooper or Pecaro.