Police Files
Neighbor allegedly pepper sprays neighbor, resulting in citizens’ arrests
On Tuesday, Oct 23, at 11:14 p.m., LBPD and LBFD personnel responded to the 500 block of Saint Ann’s Drive for a dispute between neighbors involving one allegedly using pepper spray on the other. Emergency personnel arrived and contacted both parties.
According to LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota, “They had conflicting accounts of what had happened but surrounded the fact that these neighbors were not fond of one another.”
The not so neighborly conduct included one neighbor allegedly spraying the other with pepper spray.
“The recipient of the pepper spray was able to dodge the primary stream and was exposed to just a light mist,” Sgt Cota said. “He was examined and released by fire personnel. Each neighbor placed the other under private person’s arrest for assault and battery. Citations were issued and the subjects were sent home.”
Newport Beach man was reportedly walking on residents’ roofs after midnight
On Tuesday, Oct 30, at 1:15 a.m., LBPD officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Broadway Street for the report of the sound of someone walking on the resident’s roof. Officers arrived and observed a male suspect in the backyard of the property.
According Sgt Cota, “The suspect jumped over a fence and fled. A perimeter was established, and a search was conducted in the residential area as well as a nearby commercial building. The suspect was not located.”
At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Holly Street for the report of suspicious noises on the roof and back deck of the residence. Officers arrived and were informed by a neighbor that he saw a male subject in a nearby alley.
“A perimeter was established, and officers began another search. Officers located the suspect in a residential backyard,” Sgt Cota said. “The suspect jumped over a fence and fled again. He was pursued by officers and was caught in a front yard down the street.”
According to Sgt Cota, he was the same suspect as the one from the earlier Broadway Street call. “Homeless subject Ryan Vincent, 26, told officers that he had arrived in Laguna Beach yesterday and claimed that he was just trying to find a place to sleep,” Cota added.
Ryan Vincent, 26, of Newport Beach, was placed under arrest for prowling and resisting arrest.
Bail was set at $500.