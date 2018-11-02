Laguna Pack 35 Webelos 2 Den’s Kindness Project
inspired by City Councilman Dicterow
On Tuesday, Oct 30, City Councilman Steve Dicterow invited Laguna Beach Pack 35 Webelos 2 Den to City Hall. Dicterow organized a tour of the fire department and police department for the 5th graders, before inviting them to sit around the Council table at City Hall.
Submitted photo
Webelos happy to be involved in Kindness Project
He talked to them about being a government leader and how as citizens they can contribute to their community. He encouraged them to use their individual abilities to make a difference in the world. The Webelos 2 Den is planning a kindness community service project, inspired by Dicterow’s Laguna Kindness Project.