Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee announces honorees for 53rd Parade

The 53rd annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will honor outstanding members of the community on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Laguna’s 2019 Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John

The 2019 Grand Marshal is Stu News’ own Barbara Diamond, respected news journalist. Honored Patriot is Arnold Silverman, U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and past Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 commander.

Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John, community volunteer extraordinaire. Junior Citizens of the Year chosen by the Laguna Beach High School staff are Alexis Yang and Cal Nielson. Artist of the Year is Roxanna Ward, choral director at Laguna Beach High School and former director of LagunaTunes.

Roxanna Ward is Laguna’s Artist of the Year

The 2019 parade honorees will be recognized at the annual “Honoree Brunch” on Saturday, Feb 2 at Seven7Seven (formerly Tivoli Too). The cost is $35 per person.

For reservations or information, contact Sandi Werthe at (949) 494-6016 or by email at shworthy@cox.net.

LBHS Drama presents William Shakespeare’s

Romeo & Juliet, opens tonight

Laguna Beach High School Drama invites audiences to a performance of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre beginning tonight, Friday, Nov 2 at 7 p.m. A timeless tale of jealousy, prejudice, betrayal, and true love, Romeo and Juliet try to defy the circumstances that forbid their love, with heartbreaking results.

LBHS is thrilled to perform Romeo and Juliet during the month of November

Set in modern day, in the fictional town of Verona, California, where the wealthy families of the two young lovers are locked in a bitter feud, the LBHS production of Romeo & Juliet will feature the work of guest director Michael Irish, a 1999 alumnus of Laguna Beach High School and the Park Avenue Players.

Irish has been performing theater, film, and voice-over for over 25 years, appearing in companies such as The Laguna Playhouse, South Coast Repertory, The Chance Theater (where he was a Resident Company Member for five years), Shakespeare By The Sea, The Pearl Theatre, and Allentown Shakespeare, to name a few.

“Watching this story unfold over the last two months has been a distinct and unforgettable privilege and joy,” said Director Michael Irish. “These students are fiercely talented and uncommonly brave. The opportunity to share my love of Shakespeare’s works and pay forward what the LBHS Drama gave me, here in my old theater with a new generation of artists, was too priceless to let pass,” he concluded.

“Something unique and special occurs when our alumni artists collaborate with our current students,” said LBHS and Thurston Middle School Drama Teacher and Director Alexis Karol. “There is a certain level of trust that falls into place immediately. We’re thrilled to have Michael on board as a guest director. As a working professional who specializes in Shakespeare and fight choreography, and an educator skilled in making the language of Shakespeare accessible to young people, I can’t imagine a better match for our production of Romeo and Juliet.”

Tickets are on sale now at lbhs.booktix.com. Tickets are $12 for students and $17/$22 (Premium) for adults.

LBPD receives Traffic Education & Enforcement Grant

Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) has been awarded a $115,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a year-long enforcement and public awareness program. The traffic safety program is intended to educate the public on safe roadway habits and deter people from violating traffic laws or practicing other unsafe behaviors that lead to injuries and fatalities.

Activities that the grant will fund include:

--Educational presentations

--DUI checkpoint

--DUI saturation patrols

--Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement

--Motorcycle safety enforcement

--Distracted driving enforcement

--Seat belt and child safety seat enforcement

--Speed, red light, and stop sign enforcement

--Specialized DUI and drugged driving training to identify and apprehend suspected impaired drivers.

In 2016, 3,623 people were killed in crashes across the state, a 7 percent increase from 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Particularly alarming is the rise in pedestrian deaths, with 867 pedestrians killed on California roadways in 2016, a nearly 33 percent increase from 2012.

Along with the growing dangers of distracting technologies like phones and drug-impaired driving, this grant funding will provide opportunities to combat these dangerous and illegal behaviors.

“Almost all crashes are preventable,” OTS director Rhonda Craft said. “Education and enforcement go hand in hand helping change behaviors that cause devastating crashes.”

Funding for this program is from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Family Hike

Sat, Nov 3

3 – 5 p.m.

Come and enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-foot elevation gain). Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, the group will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. The hike is led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.





Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Wed, Nov 7

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at a habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close-toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available on this page: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, Nov 3

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during a habitat restoration stewardship event in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pickup along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close-toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Pkwy (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, then left into parking lot). Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission (a form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities). Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





Discovery Hike

Wed, Nov 7

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-foot elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Bird, Bug, Bobcat & Buckwheat Walk

Sat, Nov 3, 8 a.m.

Love birds, bugs, butterflies, bobcats and buckwheat? Come join a park naturalist on an Autumn Early Morning Hike to look for the plants and animals of Crystal Cove State Park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Nov 3

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside Chat table and discover interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Tidepool Walk

Sun, Nov 4, Noon

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point. A volunteer will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot

(PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Nov 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.