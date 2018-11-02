City Manager’s Updates
Change Your Clocks and Batteries this Weekend – This Sunday ends Daylight Saving Time. As you move your clocks back change the batteries in your smoke detectors – the batteries should be changed every six months. If you get in the habit of doing it in the fall and spring when you change your clocks, you’ll know that your smoke alarms are always working properly.
11th Annual National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month – During the month of November, this event brings awareness to the Laguna Beach community about people who are hungry and homeless in our community, our county, and our nation. The purpose of Laguna Beach’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Month is to enhance community awareness of the issue in our society, our own hungry and homeless in Laguna Beach, and the community organizations that assist with these concerns in Laguna Beach and Orange County.
To learn more about Laguna Beach’s Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Month, the community is encouraged to visit www.lagunahungryandhomeless.org.
Free Film Screening (includes refreshments and door prizes) – Films will be shown in the multi-purpose room at the Community and Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street. On Wednesday, Nov 7 at 3:30 p.m., “The Florida Project” (2017) will be featured. “Set over one summer, the film follows precocious six-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Walt Disney World.”
On Wednesday, Nov 21 at 3:30 p.m., “Dark Days” (2000) will be shown. “Marc Singer’s documentary about the homeless population who live in the underground tunnels of New York City – haunting and uplifting in equal measures.”
For questions, contact Jheri St. James at (949) 494-5031.
The Laguna Food Pantry’s Annual Food Drive (Month of November) –
Sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach and Waste Management, the food drive benefits the Laguna Food Pantry, which provides free, fresh groceries to more than 300 local families in need each week. Located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road north of the dog park, the Pantry is open from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Food collection sites include US Bank at 310 Glenneyre Street near Forest Avenue, plus many of the city’s churches, public and parochial schools, and Anneliese Schools.
New volunteers are always welcome.
For more information, contact the Laguna Food Pantry at (949) 497-7121, or visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org.
City Council Proclaims November 15 “America Recycles Day” – As part of a project approved by the City Council to encourage recycling and reuse in the community, the City Council proclaimed November 15 “America Recycles Day” in Laguna Beach. America Recycles Day was started in 1997 by the National Recycling Coalition and is a Keep America Beautiful Initiative. Reusing and recycling products is viewed as beneficial to the environment by conserving resources, reducing energy use and carbon emissions and reducing waste loads in landfills.
To celebrate America Recycles Day, the City, in partnership with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and Waste Management, will hold its annual paper shredding and e-waste event for Laguna Beach businesses and residents on November 17 from 8 - 11 a.m. at the City’s Maintenance Facilities located at 1900 Laguna Canyon Road.
Laguna Beach Police Department Receives Traffic Education and Enforcement Grant – The Laguna Beach Police Department has been awarded a $115,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a year-long enforcement and public awareness program. The traffic safety program is intended to educate the public on safe roadway habits and deter people from violating traffic laws or practicing other unsafe behaviors that lead to injuries and fatalities. In 2016, 3,623 people were killed in crashes across the state, a 7-percent increase from 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Eight hundred sixty-seven pedestrians were killed on California roadways in 2016, a 33-percent increase from 2012. Along with the growing dangers of distracting technologies like phones and drug-impaired driving, this grant funding will provide opportunities to combat dangerous and illegal behaviors.
Cleaning and Video Assessment of the City’s Sewer Collection System – The Water Quality Department is working on a five-year video assessment of the sanitary sewer system. Starting November 5, the City will begin the third year of the program. This year of the assessment will cover approximately nine miles of gravity sewer infrastructure in Laguna Canyon and be completed by May 2019. Staff has contracted Tunnelworks to complete the work.
For more information, contact Hannah Johnson.
Upcoming Design Review Board Hearing on the Proposed Odor Elimination Project at the Glenneyre Dip – The Water Quality Department is proposing a project to eliminate the sewer odors at the Glenneyre Dip. To prevent odors, City Staff proposes to install a Biological Odor Control Unit, called the IBOx, at the Bluebird SOCWA Lift Station site. In addition to the new odor control facility, the project includes replacing the existing staircase from Glenneyre Street to Galen Drive and adding a decomposed granite path with guardrails around the lift station facility. The City is scheduled to present this plan to the Design Review Board on November 8. The public is encouraged to participate in this upcoming meeting to learn more about the proposed project.
For more information about the project, contact Hannah Johnson.
City Receives 2018 Sustain Orange County Government of the Year Award –
The City of Laguna has received the 2018 Government of the Year award for its recycling and sustainability programs and efforts such as food waste recycling and Green Business Certification programs, offering an Environmental Lecture series to residents and having an Environmental Sustainability committee. The City received the award on October 23 at the Ninth Annual Sustain Orange County Waste Stream Management Conference in Irvine.
Holiday Cookie Contest Taste Test – Residents are invited to attend the tasting and judging ceremony for the Community Services Department’s second annual Holiday Cookie Contest. Five finalists have been selected to bake a sample batch for a taste test on Monday, Nov 5, at 3:30 p.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center, located at 380 Third Street. The winner’s story and recipe will be published in the Winter 2019 Community Services brochure, to be mailed citywide. Cookies, milk, and refreshments will be available to all who attend.
For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304.