Surfin’ Santa Makes First Official Holiday Stop This Weekend

Whether you’re ready for it or not, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is barreling down the tracks at us. You’ve already seen it begin with holiday décor and holiday ads but it really gets into full-fledged, endlessly-cheerful caroling mode this coming weekend.

The Surfing Santa Contest is back, for starters

The annual Stand Up Paddle & Surfin’ Santa Competition at Salt Creek Beach is back in play on Saturday, Nov 17 and Sunday, Nov 18. Sponsored by The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, it’s an easy way to get your early holiday love on in this charity benefit for Surfers Healing. The prizes are pretty awesome, too.

Photo SurfingSantaContest.org

Worldwide Surf Camps for Autistic Kids

Surfers Healing is the original surf camp for children with autism. The nonprofit entity was founded in 1997 by Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz, parents of Isaiah, now a 26-year-old autistic adult.

Izzy is a former professional Longboarder who won several of the biggest surf contests in the world, and he and Danielle are stars of the reality show The Swell Life, which aired on Oprah’s television network, OWN.

Last year, Surfers Healing celebrated its 20th anniversary with an initial single camp day that grew into many around the world, from New Zealand to Montauk, NY, and from several points in Hawaii to its founding city, Dana Point.

In the camps, surfers take autistic kids out for surf lessons and ride-alongs. Some are current pros or former players, and all are hand-picked by Izzy.

More than 4,500 surfers and kids participated in the camps last year, and the “swell” continues to grow. It’s quite the day to see for participants and their families, alike.

Surf…and then Tree Lighting

This coming weekend, the Surfing Santa event raises funds to support the worldwide camps and messaging. There are 11 total surfing and SUP contests with a $60 entry fee that includes lunch and a goodie bag.

Prizes for Best Costumes, Fastest Time and Big Air ($1,500!) will also be awarded. Download your contest app and check out sponsorship information at SurfingSantaContest.org

And, if you’re around Sunday afternoon, trot back up the hill to The Ritz-Carlton where annual holiday tree lighting activities begin at 4 p.m. That’s right…surf in the AM, and then sip hot cocoa and watch a ginormous holiday tree alight…because that’s how we do it in the OC!

Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book,

The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of ideas and upcoming events at her blog, LagunaBeachBest.com. Follow TheBestofLagunaBeach on Instagram & Facebook.

Candy collection for Operation Gratitude at Laguna Beach Library through Saturday

The Laguna Beach Chapter of Lion’s Heart Teen Service Group – Girls Class of 2019 is collecting unwanted Halloween candy to donate to Operation Gratitude, through this Saturday, Nov. 9. The candy collection bins will be placed at the Laguna Beach Library.

Submitted photo

The girls sorting collected candy last year totaling almost 500 pounds

Operation Gratitude sends 200,000+ care packages annually, filled with food, handmade items and personal letters of appreciation, to Veterans, First Responders, New Recruits, Wounded Heroes and their caregivers, and to individually named U.S. service members deployed overseas, as well as their families at home.

For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com or email lionsheartlagunabeach@gmail.com.

Spring registration for Laguna Beach Little League is now open

Registration for Laguna Beach Little League Spring baseball, synonymous with the sounds of the bat, teams cheering, and the Riddle Burger aroma filling the stands, is now open.

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Little Leaguers ending a fun day on the field

T-Ball registration is $125 until November 15, and $175 after. Baseball (Divisions Rookie, A, AA, AAA and Intermediate, or ages 6-13) will be $175 until November 15, and then $225 after. Junior Level (Ages 13 and 14) will be $250 until November 15, and $300 after.

To register, visit www.BeachBaseball.com.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

Family Hike

Sat, Nov 3

3 – 5 p.m.

Come and enjoy an easy, 2.5-mile family hike over moderate but uneven terrain (45-foot elevation gain). Starting at the James Dilley Preserve, the group will hike one of the most diverse areas of the park to Barbara’s Lake and back. The hike is led by Laguna Canyon Foundation naturalist volunteers. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3 per vehicle.





Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Wed, Nov 7

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at a habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close-toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available on this page: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!

Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Sat, Nov 3

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks during a habitat restoration stewardship event in Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier home for the native plants and wildlife that call this area their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, planting of native plants and/or trash pickup along the creek. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close-toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park Ranger Headquarters, 28373 Alicia Pkwy (from southbound Aliso Creek Road, turn right on Alicia Parkway, first right on Awma Road, then left into parking lot). Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission (a form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities). Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





Discovery Hike

Wed, Nov 7

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-foot elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Bird, Bug, Bobcat & Buckwheat Walk

Sat, Nov 3, 8 a.m.

Love birds, bugs, butterflies, bobcats and buckwheat? Come join a park naturalist on an Autumn Early Morning Hike to look for the plants and animals of Crystal Cove State Park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Nov 3

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside Chat table and discover interesting animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Tidepool Walk

Sun, Nov 4, Noon

Enjoy a low tide at Crystal Cove State Park where a volunteer will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point. A volunteer will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot

(PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Nov 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/

birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.

Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee announces honorees for 53rd Parade

The 53rd annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will honor outstanding members of the community on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna’s 2019 Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John

The 2019 Grand Marshal is Stu News’ own Barbara Diamond, respected news journalist. Honored Patriot is Arnold Silverman, U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and past Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 commander.

Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John, community volunteer extraordinaire. Junior Citizens of the Year chosen by the Laguna Beach High School staff are Alexis Yang and Cal Nielson. Artist of the Year is Roxanna Ward, choral director at Laguna Beach High School and former director of LagunaTunes.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Roxanna Ward is Laguna’s Artist of the Year

The 2019 parade honorees will be recognized at the annual “Honoree Brunch” on Saturday, Feb 2 at Seven7Seven (formerly Tivoli Too). The cost is $35 per person.

For reservations or information, contact Sandi Werthe at (949) 494-6016 or by email at shworthy@cox.net.