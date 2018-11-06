Obituary
Alan Sedoff
January 5, 1945 - October 19, 2018
Alan came to Laguna Beach in 1958 from Michigan with his parents and two siblings. He was funny, charming and a handsome devil! He loved spearfishing and body surfing. Alan was an excellent artist and had a deep love for animals. He attended Laguna Beach High School and was good friends with Chip Harrell and Kelly Boyd and more of the local Laguna Beach rascals.
Alan was drafted into the Army right out of high school and did a two-year tour in Vietnam. He came back and met his first wife with whom he had two sons, Bayne and Barrett.
Later, he was an excellent caretaker to our parents until our Mother Louise passed, and then he moved to Montana. He fell in love with Montana and lived there the rest of his life with his wife Helen and three cats. He is survived by his wife Helen, son Bayne and two grandchildren, Gabby and Ethan, brother Greg Sedoff and sister Alexis Cunningham.