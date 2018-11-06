Police Files
Woman who claims ASL as address arrested for felony meth sales
On Wednesday, Oct 31, at 2:30 p.m., an occupied vehicle check was conducted to the back of the Mobil gas station at the 100 block of N Coast Hwy.
“The three occupants in the vehicle were detained for a narcotic investigation and the driver, Monique Castillo, was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sales,” LBPD Spokesperson PIO Sgt Jim Cota said. “Over 18 grams of methamphetamine was located along with a scale in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle.”
According to drugtimes.org, the street value of meth is $60 to $300 per gram ($1,080 to $5,400 for 18 grams).
Monique Marie Altierra Castillo, 41, Santa Ana, was booked and transported to OC Jail. “Castillo claims to be homeless and provided the ASL’s address for her residence,” Sgt Cota said.
Bail was set at $25,000.
More meth…and a stolen car
On Thursday, Nov 1, at 11:33 p.m., LBPD officers were alerted of a Honda Pilot stolen from Garden Grove earlier in the day. Officers located the vehicle within two minutes.
According to Sgt Cota, “The driver made two quick turns and quickly pulled to the curb to try to hide from the officers. Officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop at the 1300 block of Glenneyre Street.”
Two Santa Ana residents were detained and subsequently placed under arrest for vehicle theft, Cristian Carlos Chavez, 20, and Michelle Esther Mullins, 21.
“Chavez had a prior arrest for vehicle theft and Mullins had an outstanding warrant for theft. A narcotic pipe with a usable quantity of methamphetamine was also found in the car,” Sgt Cota said. “The investigation showed that the couple had used the victim’s credit card to make purchases at a gas station and at a Walmart in Santa Ana. Additional charges were added.”
The victim responded to pick up his car. He was very appreciative of the officers’ work.
No bail was set for Chavez. Bail was set at $20,000 for Mullins