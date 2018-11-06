Diane Armitage

Surfin’ Santa Makes First Official Holiday Stop This Weekend

Whether you’re ready for it or not, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is barreling down the tracks at us. You’ve already seen it begin with holiday décor and holiday ads but it really gets into full-fledged, endlessly-cheerful caroling mode this coming weekend.

The Surfing Santa Contest is back, for starters

The annual Stand Up Paddle & Surfin’ Santa Competition at Salt Creek Beach is back in play on Saturday, Nov 17 and Sunday, Nov 18. Sponsored by The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, it’s an easy way to get your early holiday love on in this charity benefit for Surfers Healing. The prizes are pretty awesome, too.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo SurfingSantaContest.org

Worldwide Surf Camps for Autistic Kids

Surfers Healing is the original surf camp for children with autism. The nonprofit entity was founded in 1997 by Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz, parents of Isaiah, now a 26-year-old autistic adult.

Izzy is a former professional Longboarder who won several of the biggest surf contests in the world, and he and Danielle are stars of the reality show The Swell Life, which aired on Oprah’s television network, OWN.

Last year, Surfers Healing celebrated its 20th anniversary with an initial single camp day that grew into many around the world, from New Zealand to Montauk, NY, and from several points in Hawaii to its founding city, Dana Point.

In the camps, surfers take autistic kids out for surf lessons and ride-alongs. Some are current pros or former players, and all are hand-picked by Izzy.

More than 4,500 surfers and kids participated in the camps last year, and the “swell” continues to grow. It’s quite the day to see for participants and their families, alike.

Surf…and then Tree Lighting

This coming weekend, the Surfing Santa event raises funds to support the worldwide camps and messaging. There are 11 total surfing and SUP contests with a $60 entry fee that includes lunch and a goodie bag.

Prizes for Best Costumes, Fastest Time and Big Air ($1,500!) will also be awarded. Download your contest app and check out sponsorship information at SurfingSantaContest.org

And, if you’re around Sunday afternoon, trot back up the hill to The Ritz-Carlton where annual holiday tree lighting activities begin at 4 p.m. That’s right…surf in the AM, and then sip hot cocoa and watch a ginormous holiday tree alight…because that’s how we do it in the OC!

Check out my calendar of growing holiday events at TheBestofLagunaBeach.com



Diane Armitage is the best-selling author of the book,

The Best of Laguna Beach, and offers a cornucopia of ideas and upcoming events at her blog, LagunaBeachBest.com. Follow TheBestofLagunaBeach on Instagram & Facebook.

Candy collection for Operation Gratitude at Laguna Beach Library through Saturday

The Laguna Beach Chapter of Lion’s Heart Teen Service Group – Girls Class of 2019 is collecting unwanted Halloween candy to donate to Operation Gratitude, through this Saturday, Nov. 9. The candy collection bins will be placed at the Laguna Beach Library.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The girls sorting collected candy last year totaling almost 500 pounds

Operation Gratitude sends 200,000+ care packages annually, filled with food, handmade items and personal letters of appreciation, to Veterans, First Responders, New Recruits, Wounded Heroes and their caregivers, and to individually named U.S. service members deployed overseas, as well as their families at home.

For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com or email lionsheartlagunabeach@gmail.com.

Spring registration for Laguna Beach Little League is now open

Registration for Laguna Beach Little League Spring baseball, synonymous with the sounds of the bat, teams cheering, and the Riddle Burger aroma filling the stands, is now open.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Little Leaguers ending a fun day on the field

T-Ball registration is $125 until November 15, and $175 after. Baseball (Divisions Rookie, A, AA, AAA and Intermediate, or ages 6-13) will be $175 until November 15, and then $225 after. Junior Level (Ages 13 and 14) will be $250 until November 15, and $300 after.

To register, visit www.BeachBaseball.com.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

Keep It Wild Volunteer Day

Wed, Nov 7

9 a.m. – Noon

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation and OC Parks at a habitat restoration stewardship event in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, and learn and work together to create a healthier habitat for the native plants and wildlife that call the canyon their home. Depending on the time of year, volunteers will assist with various stewardship activities, including removal of non-native plants, seed collection, and/or planting of native plants. No experience is necessary and all tools will be provided. Please wear long pants, close-toed shoes, sun protection and bring water. Come out and join the team to help restore the wild lands we all enjoy! Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Forms are available on this page: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free for Keep It Wild volunteers!





Fitness Hike at Sycamore

Thurs, Nov 8

8:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this difficult, strenuous and fast-paced 4.8-mile hike (400-ft. elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please be sure you can maintain a 19-minute mile pace. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Little Sycamore Canyon Staging Area/Nix Nature Center (west side of Laguna Canyon Road/SR-133, approximately 3.5 miles south of I-5/405). Online reservations required at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





California Native Plants

Sat, Nov 10

8 – 10:30 a.m.

Learn about the seasonal life of California Native Plants with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this enjoyable 2.5-mile hike (45-ft elevation gain) over moderately uneven terrain. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (405 South to 133 south to stoplight at 73 turn-off; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). Participants should bring water, a hat, a snack, and wear proper hiking shoes. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Nursery and Plant Care

Sat, Nov 10

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery, and care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toe shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road). Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided for you at the nursery. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Online reservations required at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Geology Hike at Dilley

Sat, Nov 10

1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Step back 25 million years in Orange County’s history to a time when the seas receded and the San Andreas Fault was just starting to form. With a Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalist, discover the geologic processes going on today and how they affect the natural landscape. This moderate 3-mile hike is over uneven, steep and sometimes rocky terrain with a 300-foot elevation gain. Bring water, hiking shoes (hiking poles suggested), snacks, the field guides of your choice, and a sense of adventure! For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). Online reservations required at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Trail Stewardship Day

Sun, Nov 11

8 a.m. – Noon

If you enjoy wilderness parks for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, consider a trail stewardship! Get up close and personal with your favorite trails and experience them in a whole new way. No experience necessary for this rewarding work. Whatever your skill level, there is a job to do. Clear drains of brush, build “gargoyles,” move dirt, build an in-slope turn and more. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. For ages 15 years and up with waiver from parent. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water.

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Discovery Hike

Wed, Nov 7

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Explore beautiful Wood Canyon and discover its native flora and fauna with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this steep, uneven and rocky 5-mile hike (depending on trail choice, up to a 500-foot elevation gain). While the group will stop from time to time, spending moments to “discover,” this hike isn’t for beginners. Please wear closed-toe hiking shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water. Meet at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). The group will meet on the paved sidewalk easement leading toward Wood Canyon Trail. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.





Yoga Hike

Wed, Nov 14

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-foot elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee announces honorees for 53rd Parade

The 53rd annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade will honor outstanding members of the community on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna’s 2019 Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John

The 2019 Grand Marshal is Stu News’ own Barbara Diamond, respected news journalist. Honored Patriot is Arnold Silverman, U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and past Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5868 commander.

Citizen of the Year is Sande St. John, community volunteer extraordinaire. Junior Citizens of the Year chosen by the Laguna Beach High School staff are Alexis Yang and Cal Nielson. Artist of the Year is Roxanna Ward, choral director at Laguna Beach High School and former director of LagunaTunes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Roxanna Ward is Laguna’s Artist of the Year

The 2019 parade honorees will be recognized at the annual “Honoree Brunch” on Saturday, Feb 2 at Seven7Seven (formerly Tivoli Too). The cost is $35 per person.

For reservations or information, contact Sandi Werthe at (949) 494-6016 or by email at shworthy@cox.net.

Spring registration for Laguna Beach Little League is now open

Registration for Laguna Beach Little League Spring baseball, synonymous with the sounds of the bat, teams cheering, and the Riddle Burger aroma filling the stands, is now open.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Little Leaguers ending a fun day on the field

T-Ball registration is $125 until November 15, and $175 after. Baseball (Divisions Rookie, A, AA, AAA and Intermediate, or ages 6-13) will be $175 until November 15, and then $225 after. Junior Level (Ages 13 and 14) will be $250 until November 15, and $300 after.

To register, visit www.BeachBaseball.com.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Nov 7

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Science Saturday

Sat, Nov 10

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Learn more about Moro Canyon’s Ecosystem at Field Science Saturday. Become a citizen scientist alongside Crystal Cove Conservancy and collect data on ecological research and monitoring projects in the park. Meet at the Berns Environmental Study Loop Amphitheater (PCH

inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro

day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Nov 10

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside

Chat table and learn about some of the fun and interesting

animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education

Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos

lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.