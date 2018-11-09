Laguna Beach Community Clinic attains FQHS “Look Alike” status

Since taking the helm of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic nearly three years ago, Dr. Jorge Rubal has persistently worked to advance his vision for the Clinic. A little over a week ago the Clinic attained FQHC “Look Alike” status.

It’s been a long and rigorous process, with the Clinic needing to demonstrate compliance with myriad statutory and regulatory requirements ranging from billing and finance, to quality of patient care. Governance protocols needed to be restructured.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Rubal is proud of the Clinics’ achievement and 100 percent score

“Our 2018 strategic goal has been to achieve designation as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)”, said Rubal, the Clinic’s CEO and Medical Director. “It’s key to our ability to expand services to more patients, as well as establishing and maintaining our financial sustainability”.

Few facilities attain a perfect score after a scrutinizing three-day site visit by members of the Health Resources and Services Administration. “I’m proud of our staff and board of directors who worked incredibly hard. Scoring 100 percent is amazing and all of our colleagues in the Orange County Coalition of Community Health Centers have commended us on this feat”, stated Rubal.

“Jorge really demonstrated his commitment to the health of our community by working late many evenings and weekends, racking up more than 200 volunteer hours in the thirty days preceding the site evaluation. His hard work paid off and the community will reap the benefit”, stated Mark Orgill, President of the Clinic’s Board of Directors.

The community benefits include lower rates for patients, capacity to serve more patients, expanded services to include dental and mental health. The Clinic benefits too, by access to substantial government grants and increases in government reimbursements.

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic has been providing a medical home for area residents for nearly 50 years, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay. For more information, visit www.lbclinic.org.

The LB Community Clinic is located at 362 Third St.

Candy collection for Operation Gratitude at Laguna Beach Library through Saturday

The Laguna Beach Chapter of Lion’s Heart Teen Service Group – Girls Class of 2019 is collecting unwanted Halloween candy to donate to Operation Gratitude, through this Saturday, Nov. 9. The candy collection bins will be placed at the Laguna Beach Library.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The girls sorting collected candy last year totaling almost 500 pounds

Operation Gratitude sends 200,000+ care packages annually, filled with food, handmade items and personal letters of appreciation, to Veterans, First Responders, New Recruits, Wounded Heroes and their caregivers, and to individually named U.S. service members deployed overseas, as well as their families at home.

For more information, visit www.operationgratitude.com or email lionsheartlagunabeach@gmail.com.

Spring registration for Laguna Beach Little League is now open

Registration for Laguna Beach Little League Spring baseball, synonymous with the sounds of the bat, teams cheering, and the Riddle Burger aroma filling the stands, is now open.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Little Leaguers ending a fun day on the field

T-Ball registration is $125 until November 15, and $175 after. Baseball (Divisions Rookie, A, AA, AAA and Intermediate, or ages 6-13) will be $175 until November 15, and then $225 after. Junior Level (Ages 13 and 14) will be $250 until November 15, and $300 after.

To register, visit www.BeachBaseball.com.

Sustainability from the start, The Ranch swaps plastic room keys with bamboo keys

As California’s only National Geographic Unique Lodge, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is raising the bar for sustainability efforts. Continuing its mission to ditch single use plastic, the resort has replaced its traditional plastic room keys with bamboo crafted key cards sourced from certified sustainably managed trees.

Submitted photo

The new bamboo keys will reduce plastic waste

As the stewards of an incredible natural landscape in the Aliso Woods Canyon, The Ranch at Laguna Beach is at the forefront of sustainability and charitable efforts within the hospitality industry in Laguna Beach.

“Thirty billion plastic room keys are made each year, accounting for 150,000 tons of plastic – much of which ends up in landfills,” said Kurt Bjorkman, General Manager of The Ranch at Laguna Beach. “By eliminating plastic cards in favor of sustainable bamboo options, we can keep 25,000 of those plastic keys from making their way into landfills, helping to protect our planet and reduce waste as a result.”

Guests are encouraged to keep the one-of-kind room keys as souvenir of their stay at the iconic coastal oasis. If the room keys do happen to make their way into the garbage, they will degrade back into the soil over time, causing no harm to the environment.

For more information on sustainability efforts at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, visit www.theranchlb.com/ranch/sustainability.

For more information on The Ranch or to inquire about a booking, call (949) 499-2271 ext. 1 or email reservations@ranchlb.com.

Something for everyone in our wilderness parks

Reservations required

Sign-up online:

www.lagunacanyon.org/activities

949-923-2235. Parking: $3

Laguna Coast

Wilderness Park

•••

California Native Plants

Sat, Nov 10

8 – 10:30 a.m.

Learn about the seasonal life of California Native Plants with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalists on this enjoyable 2.5-mile hike (45-ft elevation gain) over moderately uneven terrain. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (405 South to 133 south to stoplight at 73 turn-off; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). Participants should bring water, a hat, a snack, and wear proper hiking shoes. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Nursery and Plant Care

Sat, Nov 10

8 – 11 a.m.

Join Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers in beautiful Laguna Coast Wilderness Park at the native plant nursery, and care for native plants from their seed stage to their mature, ready-to-be planted stage. Volunteers may collect seeds, sow seeds in flats, bump plants up, plant at restoration sites, sterilize plant containers, and/or help maintain the facilities for the plants. Gain hands-on experience with habitat restoration while working alongside other zany and interesting plant lovers! Wear closed-toe shoes, layered clothing and sun protection. Bring water. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Willow Canyon Staging Area (west side of Laguna Canyon Rd/SR-133, just south of El Toro Road). Park and walk up the gravel trail 100 yards to get to the small native plant nursery, just before the trailers. Free parking passes will be provided for you at the nursery. Youth ages 16 and 17 are eligible to volunteer with parent permission. A form is required to be signed by their parent or guardian prior to starting the volunteer activities. Youth under the age of 16 are not eligible to volunteer unless accompanied by an adult or guardian. Online reservations required at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities.

For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun.





Geology Hike at Dilley

Sat, Nov 10

1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Step back 25 million years in Orange County’s history to a time when the seas receded and the San Andreas Fault was just starting to form. With a Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteer naturalist, discover the geologic processes going on today and how they affect the natural landscape. This moderate 3-mile hike is over uneven, steep and sometimes rocky terrain with a 300-foot elevation gain. Bring water, hiking shoes (hiking poles suggested), snacks, the field guides of your choice, and a sense of adventure! For ages 15 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; and make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). Online reservations required at: www.lagunacanyon.org/activities. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Trail Stewardship Day

Sun, Nov 11

8 a.m. – Noon

If you enjoy wilderness parks for hiking, biking, photography or just relaxing, consider a trail stewardship! Get up close and personal with your favorite trails and experience them in a whole new way. No experience necessary for this rewarding work. Whatever your skill level, there is a job to do. Clear drains of brush, build “gargoyles,” move dirt, build an in-slope turn and more. Volunteers will be using tools such as loppers, picks, shovels and McLeods to restore features that protect the trail and/or build new features to improve trail sustainability. For ages 15 years and up with waiver from parent. Refreshments will be served. Please wear long pants, closed-toe shoes and sun protection and bring plenty of water.





California Native Plants and Uses

Tues, Nov 13

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Learn about the many fascinating uses of California native plants during the pre-mission period on this 2-mile hike (490-ft elevation gain) over steep and uneven terrain. This hike will focus on plants used historically for tools, food and building materials. For ages 12 and up. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, James Dilley Preserve (I-5 or 405 south to 133 south to stoplight at 73 toll road; make a U-turn, go 1 block. Dilley is on the right). Online registration required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: $3/vehicle.





Fitness Hike at Ridge Park

Thurs, Nov 15

8:30 – 11 a.m.

Raise your heart rate and your spirits on this moderate, fast-paced, 6.5-mile hike (700-ft elevation gain) over very steep, uneven terrain with Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please note: this is a fitness hike. The pace is approximately a 19-minute mile. Please arrive 15 minutes early. For ages 15 and up. Not for beginners. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, Ridge Park Staging Area (Newport Coast Drive to Ridge Park Rd. east to end; meet at the gate). For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

•••





Aliso and Wood Canyons

Wilderness Park

•••

Yoga Hike

Wed, Nov 14

9 – 10:30 a.m.

Stretch your mind and body on this 2.4-mile hike with a yoga twist over steep and uneven terrain (100-foot elevation gain) led by Laguna Canyon Foundation volunteers. Please bring a towel and water – yoga mat optional. For ages 12 and up. Aliso & Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, Canyon View Staging Area: Begin at Wood Canyon Trail off Canyon Vistas in Aliso Viejo. From Pacific Park/Canyon Vistas intersection, go northwest on Canyon Vistas. Park legally (note street signs) on or near Canyon Vistas, preferably between Coastal Oak and Madia (22144 region of Canyon Vistas). Wood Canyon Trail starts as a paved sidewalk between a neighborhood park and tree-lined easement, then becomes a dirt trail into the canyon. Hike leaders and participants will meet at the end of the paved sidewalk, entering the canyon. Online reservations required. For questions, call (949) 497-8324 Mon-Fri or (949) 923-2235 Sat/Sun. Parking: Free.

Crystal Cove State Park

crystalcovestatepark.org

If you love hiking, lace up those boots. The backcountry and wilderness areas offer you 18 miles of hiking trails through 2,400 acres of native wilderness, mostly the endangered coastal sage scrub plant community. For energetic backpackers, there are three environmental campgrounds, one in the canyon and two at the higher elevations. The higher trails offer beautiful vistas of the mountainous backcountry, geological formations and the Pacific Ocean. Exploring the lower trails offers hiking through riparian woodlands with oak and sycamore trees along the seasonal Moro Creek. Whether you trek the high or low trails or both, you will see native plants and animals that call this park home.

Science Saturday

Sat, Nov 10

9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Learn more about Moro Canyon’s Ecosystem at Field Science Saturday. Become a citizen scientist alongside Crystal Cove Conservancy and collect data on ecological research and monitoring projects in the park. Meet at the Berns Environmental Study Loop Amphitheater (PCH

inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro

day use). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Beachside Chat

Sat, Nov 10

Noon – 3 p.m.

Stop by Ranger Alex’s Beachside

Chat table and learn about some of the fun and interesting

animals that live at Crystal Cove State Park. Find Alex and her bounty of nature props near the Historic District Education

Commons by the Beachcomber Cafe. Park in the Los Trancos

lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk through the tunnel or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Sea Glass Wrapping

Wed, Nov 14

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for sea glass wrapping on Wednesdays. Learn the art of wire-wrapping sea glass from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. in the Education Commons in Crystal Cove State Park Historic District. Turn a found item into a beautiful piece of jewelry. Park in the Los Trancos lot (PCH inland at stoplight Los Trancos then walk across the street or take the shuttle). Day-use fee: $5/per hour (max. $15).





Love birds?

Bring a pair of binoculars and look for feathered friends who have adapted to Crystal Cove, as you hike the trails, which go from easy to strenuous. Among the birds you might spot: Anna’s Hummingbird, American Kestrel, Black-Bellied Plover, Black Phoebe, Brown Pelican and the Great Blue Heron. For a directory of birds, visit www.crystalcovestatepark.org/birds-of-crystal-cove. For a trail map, visit https://crystalcove.org/wp-content/

uploads/2017/05/CrystalCove_

Trails_Map.pdf.

Click on photo for larger image

Cassins kingbird





About Tidepool Etiquette: Crystal Cove State Park is a Marine Protected Area. Taking or possessing tidepool sea life is illegal. To help preserve the longevity of the tidepools: never remove animals, shells or rocks; never pick up animals, observe them where they are; walk gently, taking care not to step on plants.

City Hall

Council, Boards, Commissions, Committees – Etc.

...

Fri, Nov 9

City Hall Closed

...

Mon, Nov 12

Recreation Committee

6 p.m.

Community & Susi Q Center

...

Tues, Nov 13

City Council

6 p.m.

City Council Chambers

...

Thurs, Nov 15

Affordable Housing Task Force

5 p.m.

Community & Susi Q Center

“Open for Business” Workshop

5 p.m.

Community & Susi Q Center

...

CLICK HERE for agendas, meeting minutes and more info

...