Bank of America’s Student Leaders program is accepting applications for Laguna students
Applications for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program open this Sunday, Nov 11. The program gives high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to gain real-world professional experience while making a difference in their community.
Through the program, five high school students will take part in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization where they will develop civic, social and business leadership skills, learning firsthand the critical role nonprofits play in a community, as well as attend a leadership summit in D.C. with over 200 students from around the county. 70 students have been selected as Student Leaders in Orange County since 2004.
Andrew Hwang, a 2016 Student Leader from Tustin, spent his summer working at Second Harvest Food Bank and is still benefitting from it personally and professionally.
When asked about his experience, Andrew explained that, “The program has positively impacted me – during the internship, summit, and even now, two years later as a college student. My experience as a Bank of America Student was a springboard for me, it influenced the way I perceive those around me, impassioned me with a sense of purpose, and brought along a plethora of new opportunities. I would definitely like to see more students benefit from the program!”
The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb 2 and more details can be found at www.bankofamerica.com/studentleaders.